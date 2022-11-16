This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 11).

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best weeklong and seasonlong additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad, and which Superstars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Kyler Murray to Remain Sidelined for the Arizona Cardinals

It looks like Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury will keep him out multiple weeks after ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback could miss “another week or so.” Backup quarterback Colt McCoy looked solid last week, throwing for 238 passing yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. But McCoy also was hit by the injury bug, hurting his knee. Trace McSorley entered the game for a brief stint, but McCoy was able to return to the game. McCoy found a favorite wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 10 passes for 98 yards. Hopkins is likely QB-proof with regard to fantasy scoring.

Christian Watson Could See an Uptick in Snaps and Targets

The Green Bay Packers’ decimated wide receiver corps is now relying on Christian Watson, who struggled earlier in the season with route running and dropped passes. “If he can stay healthy and if he can cut out the drops, the eight targets he got Sunday should be a sign of things to come,” said ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Watson’s speed is key to opening up passing routes underneath for the Packers’ other wide receivers. He becomes a good, high-upside play, especially paired with Aaron Rodgers, if he continues to impress late this season.

Jerry Jeudy Not Ruled Out After He Was Carted Off Last Week

Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. He ended his day with zero receptions, and his season prognosis looked bleak. But the cart seems to have been an overreaction, and Jeudy has not yet been ruled out for Week 11. He will attempt to log limited practices on Thursday and Friday before testing his ankle on Sunday and playing against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford Suffer Injuries

Cooper Kupp’s regular season is likely over. He suffered a high ankle sprain in last week’s game that will require surgery, and he is going to be placed on injured reserve, according to head coach Sean McVay. His starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, also suffered an injury in last week’s game, and he is still in the concussion protocol. This is a devastating blow to a Los Angeles Rams offense that has looked stagnant since the beginning of the season. John Wolford will replace Stafford. Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson should see increased targets with Kupp sidelined.

Rachaad White to Takeover for Leonard Fournette?

Leonard Fournette recently expressed frustration with his situation in Tampa Bay, and it looks like his frustration was warranted. Greg Auman of The Athletic recently suggested that White is likely to start this week, and “who gets more touches [the] rest of the [season] hinges on who produces.” After three straight disappointing weeks with nine or fewer carries for Fournette, he finally got 14 carries and scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He will have to quickly turn around his performance this week, if he wants to keep the starting job into December.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 11 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Van Jefferson - WR - ELITE - $58

Cooper Kupp is out, as discused above, after suffering a high ankle sprain that is going to require surgery. In last week’s game, Van Jefferson returned from a knee injury, caught three passes for 27 receiving yards and scored a touchdown. He seems to be back at full speed, and the Los Angeles Rams are going to need him to step up and fill Kupp’s big shoes. Allen Robinson will also see plenty of additional targets, but Jefferson is cheaper and has more upside for the remainder of the season.

Matt Ryan - QB - ELITE - $140

Jeff Saturday took over last week as the Indianapolis Colts’ new head coach, and he decided to start Matt Ryan despite contract complications that kept Ryan out the past few weeks. Ryan threw for 222 passing yards and a touchdown, leading the Colts to victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Prior to getting benched for Sam Ehlinger, Ryan showed great upside, throwing for more than 350 passing yards in three games and throwing for at least two touchdowns in three games. He is still cheap on DraftKings Reignmakers because of his iffy situation, but the Colts are going to be down in most of their remaining games, and as long as Ryan is starting, he has good fantasy upside.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Rachaad White - RB - LEGENDARY - $650

Rachaad White is currently $150 cheaper than Leonard Fournette at the LEGENDARY tier, and it looks like White is going to get his chance to take over the starting role at running back. He had 22 carries last week against the Seattle Seahawks, which was eight more than Fournette. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unlikely to run the ball that frequently when they next take the field in Week 12, White outpaced Fournette and that is significant. He still isn’t catching passes out of the backfield, but he has plenty of touchdown upside, and his price is worth the risk.

Jerry Jeudy - WR - ELITE - $139

Jerry Jeudy is questionable this week. He is going to attempt to practice on Thursday and Friday, and if that goes well, he will test his ankle on Sunday before kickoff. More importantly, he is doing all of this after he was carted off the field last week, which seems to indicate his injury is rather insignificant. Jeudy is one of the better wide receivers in the league, and he has plenty of upside with three touchdowns and more than 440 receiving yards this season. In six of his eight games, he found more than 50 receiving yards. Take a shot on him for the rest of the season at a discounted price due to his scary injury last week.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best Superstar value adds at each rarity tier.

Saquon Barkley - RB - ELITE - $649

Saquon Barkley is morphing into Derrick Henry this season. In his last game, Barkley rushed 35 times for 152 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also has at least three receptions in four of his past five games. The New York Giants are nothing without Barkley, and he will continue to be the focal point of the offense. As the Giants look to make the playoffs, they’re going to lean heavily on Barkley, even if that risks an injury. His floor is high, but his ceiling is higher. Barkley is one of the most expensive DraftKings Reignmakers’ player cards available and for good reason.

