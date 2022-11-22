This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 12).

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

New Orleans Saints ‘Under-Utilizing’ Taysom Hill’s ‘Unicorn Skill Set’

The New Orleans Saints involved their utility player more frequently in last week’s game vs. the Rams. Hill rushed nine times for 52 yards and threw three passes for 14 yards. Head coach Dennis Allen said, “The plan going in was to get Taysom involved.” It seems Hill will be more involved in the Saints’ offense moving forward, and his tight end position eligibility makes him an interesting fantasy football option for the remainder of the season.

Mike Williams Aggravates His Ankle Injury

Williams, who played for the first time since late October on Sunday vs. the Chiefs, aggravated his ankle injury. The Chargers do not believe the injury is significant, but they’ve downplayed Williams and Keenan Allen’s injuries since the beginning of the season. Williams left the game in the first quarter and did not return. He is currently questionable for Week 12, and his absence mostly increases target share for Joshua Palmer.

Kyle Pitts’ Season Likely Over

Kyle Pitts tore his MCL in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve. He may need surgery, which would also likely end his season. Fantasy football players had high hopes for Pitts this season, and he showed flashes of greatness against the Seahawks and Panthers. But he mostly flopped due to persistent, nagging injuries. Pitts will look to rebound in 2023.

Panthers Refuse to Name Starting Quarterback for Week 12

Carolina is not naming a starting quarterback for Week 12 just yet. Head coach Steve Wilks has three options: Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold. Mayfield looked bad against the Baltimore Ravens last week, throwing two interceptions and less than 200 passing yards. Walker, who had the starting job before Mayfield returned, is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Darnold suffered an ankle injury in preseason and has not started a game for the Panthers yet this season. All three quarterbacks are almost fantasy football irrelevant in a tough matchup vs. the Broncos in Week 12, but it is an interesting situation to monitor.

Wan’Dale Robinson Suffers Season-Ending Torn ACL

Robinson is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL last week vs. the Lions. Prior to the injury. Robinson had nine catches for 100 yards. The New York Giants’ receiving corps is crumbling with Robinson, Collin Johnson and Sterling Shepard all on the injured reserve. Richie James is questionable. Darius Slayton and Kenny Golladay will continue to see a bulk of the target share.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 12 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Josh Allen - QB - HOLIDAY - $375

This week is all about DraftKings Reignmakers’ $2M Holiday Set Reignmaker Millionaire contest. Participants must fill out a lineup with five HOLIDAY player cards. The slate includes all three Thanksgiving Day games: Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys and Patriots vs. Vikings. Allen is the top quarterback by a long shot, with Dak Prescott missing most of the season with a thumb injury. Stefon Diggs does not have SuperStar status and pairs well with Allen. Participants can fade Allen, but do so at their own risk. He will most likely be in the winning lineup.

Stefon Diggs - WR - HOLIDAY - $338

Speaking of Allen, Diggs is a must-pair with Buffalo’s star quarterback. He should be SuperStar status, which would mean he can’t be played with another SuperStar, but Allen is also a SuperStar — wide receivers and quarterbacks on the same team can’t both have SuperStar status. Diggs has plenty of upside. Pairing him, Gabe Davis and Allen all together creates a high-upside, top-tier stack for this Thursday’s slate.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad for the rest of the season? This section highlights the best long-term value adds.

Justin Fields - QB - ELITE - $370

Since Matt Eberflus took over as Chicago’s head coach, Fields has been allowed to use his athleticism to score touchdowns. He has seven rushing touchdowns this season, with at least one rushing touchdown in five consecutive games. The Bears are going to continue to use him in this way, which makes him one of the top fantasy football targets at quarterback. He also has nine passing touchdowns in the last five weeks. Fields is a great play this week vs. the Jets and a great stash for the remainder of the season.

Jakobi Meyers - WR - ELITE - $160

Meyers is quietly having a good season. He has 44 catches, 509 receiving yards and three touchdowns despite dealing with injuries early on. In his last four games, he has at least four receptions in three of them, at least 50 receiving yards in two of them and at least one touchdown in two of them. He should continue to see targets for the Patriots’ struggling offense. At his price tag on DraftKings Reignmakers, he is a good utility stash for the rest of the season.

SuperStar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best SuperStar value adds at each rarity tier.

Davante Adams - WR - ELITE - $270

Adams is the most recommended player in this article, week after week. He is fourth in the league in receiving yards and second in the league in receiving touchdowns (trailing only tight end Travis Kelce). His price on DraftKings Reignmakers does not reflect that. Adams is $270 at ELITE tier, which is significantly cheaper than Tyreek Hill ($480), Justin Jefferson ($699), A.J. Brown ($625), Jaylen Waddle ($550) and others.

