DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 13 Web3 Doodles

Read more about Doodles on Lucky Trader: Doodles

Week 13 Web3 is here! We’ve swept the floor of the projects that had the most entrants during Week 3 and have them available for prizes this week. Are you a Lazy Lion? Well, then you’re in luck. Because if you mop up the competition this week, Lazy Lion 5106, 6256 and 2294 are up for grabs in the CORE contest. For RARE, you just have to be a mfer because mfers 7135, 8526 and 9744 are sitting atop the leaderboard. We also have Cool Cats (2059, 8155, 1044) available in the ELITE tier and Doodles (2200, 3936, 6702) in the LEGENDARY tier. Last but not least, the Trial of Jimmy is coming soon, so we made sure to grab a Mutant Ape (MAYC) if you want to add another blue-chip NFT to your collection.

For more on the Week 13 Web3 promo, visit the DraftKings Landing Page.

Doodles is a collection of 10,000 cartoon-like NFTs, best known for its pastel colors and distinguished “rainbow-puke” trait.

First launched in October 2021, the collection quickly gained notoriety in the NFT industry, thanks in part to the longstanding web3 presence of the collection’s founders, Evan Keast, Burnt Toast and Poopie.

While the project cemented itself as a notable web3 brand in late 2021, it continued its ascension into the upper tier of NFT projects in 2022.

In March, the collection partnered with Shopify to blow away tech enthusiasts and other attendees with its physical merchandising and display at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas.

A few months later, the project again turned heads when it announced the hiring of former Billboard CEO Julian Holguin.

Hired to help expand Doodles IP throughout music, gaming and entertainment, Holguin was only in the Doodles organization for a few months prior to the announcement that another notable music representative — Pharell Williams — would join the organization as a board member.

Around the same time as the news that Williams would join the project’s board, the team also shared critical details about an eventual expansion project, Doodles 2.

While the initial Doodles collection only holds 10,000 NFTs, the goal of Doodles 2 is to promote the Doodles brand to millions of potential consumers utilizing the Dooplicator (free NFT claim for holders) and Genesis Box NFTs (publicly auctioned).

Hard at work on expanding the brand, the Doodles team recently shared details about $54 million in raised funds and the eventual release of a music NFT.

Doodles hold a floor price of 6.99 ETH at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The author or members of the Lucky Trader staff may own NFTs discussed in this post. Furthermore, the information contained on this website or the Lucky Trader mobile application is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as financial advice.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!