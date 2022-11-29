DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 13 Web3 Lazy Lions

Read more about Lazy Lions on Lucky Trader: Lazy Lions

Lazy Lions is a collection of 10,000 unique Lion NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Perhaps best known for its rabid community and fanbase, Lazy Lions hit the map early in 2021 when it introduced “ROARwards,” a rewards program for Lion holders that promoted the brand socially.

ROARwards ultimately led to the now infamous Lazy Lion Twitter raids, where community members bombarded Twitter replies with positive comments about the Lazy Lions.

Expansion for the project became more formal in September 2021 when holders were able to mint a bungalow for each Lion NFT they held.

Continued expansion took place in February 2022, when the project announced the Cabana Bar which included Milk Bottle and Juice Boxes NFTs. These NFTs could then be utilized to mint a Lazy Lion Cub NFT, a companion project to the original Lions.

Since that time, the project has been primarily focused on brand building. In late September 2022, the project announced LAZY Collectibles, a line of collectible and physical products designed to promote the Lazy Lions IP.

Lazy Lions hold a floor price of 0.45 ETH at the time of writing.

