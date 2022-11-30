DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 13 Web3 mfers

Read more about mfers on Lucky Trader: mfers

mfers is a collection of 10,021 meme-inspired NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain.

Initially created as a successful meme on Twitter, mfers took the NFT market by storm thanks to its art, which emanates nonchalant confidence in stick figure form.

The collection has no roadmap or utility but helped spearhead popularity amongst NFT projects utilizing creative commons (CC0).

Despite launching less than one year ago, the mfers collection has already experienced a major leadership shakeup. In June 2022, mfers creator and artist Sartoshi announced an unexpected “final act,” stepping away from the project and offering a new memetic NFT, “The End of Sartoshi” to the general public.

The project, which aims to maintain a no-roadmap, no-utility future, is now in the hands of a selection of community members appointed by Sartoshi upon exit.

The mfers floor price is 1.30 ETH at the time of writing.

