DraftKings NFT: Reignmakers Football Week 13 Web3 Mutant Ape Yacht Club

Week 13 Web3 is here! We’ve swept the floor of the projects that had the most entrants during Week 3 and have them available for prizes this week. Are you a Lazy Lion? Well, then you’re in luck. Because if you mop up the competition this week, Lazy Lion 5106, 6256 and 2294 are up for grabs in the CORE contest. For RARE, you just have to be a mfer because mfers 7135, 8526 and 9744 are sitting atop the leaderboard. We also have Cool Cats (2059, 8155, 1044) available in the ELITE tier and Doodles (2200, 3936, 6702) in the LEGENDARY tier. Last but not least, the Trial of Jimmy is coming soon, so we made sure to grab a Mutant Ape (MAYC) if you want to add another blue-chip NFT to your collection.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club is a collection of mutated ape NFTs and the primary companion NFT to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Mutants first came to life two months after the initial Bored Ape Yacht Club mint. Bored Ape holders gained access to the “Arcade Machine,” a roadmap item that allowed users to mutate their Bored Ape with a mystery serum, which created a Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT.

There are three types of serum - M1, M2 and M3 - which produce Mutant Apes of ascending rarities and, consequently, descending supplies. For example, only 10 M3 Mutant Apes or “Mega Mutants” will ever exist. In July an M3 Mutant Ape with the “Trippy” trait reportedly sold for $3.87 million.

Despite being the second companion NFT in the Bored Ape ecosystem, Mutant Apes quickly rose to become one of the top NFT collections in all of web3, surpassing Bored Ape Kennel Club (the first Bored Ape companion) in the process.

As Mutants and Bored Apes alike rose in value and fame over the latter parts of 2021, Yuga Labs continued to build additions to the Ape ecosystem.

In early 2022 the team launched ApeCoin, a token that allows holders to vote on proposals about the future of the project, and The Otherside, a major metaverse project with an even more ambitious roadmap.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club holders were entitled to an allotment of $APE and parcels in the Otherside as perks for holding.

The collection holds a floor price of 13.20 ETH at the time of writing.

