DraftKings Reignmakers Week 13 NFL Breakdown

Week 13 Headlines

Teams on bye: Panthers and Cardinals.

The Browns are listed as touchdown favorites in Deshaun Watson’s team debut.

Aaron Rodgers’ status is up in the air following last week’s rib injury.

Is Ja’Marr Chase finally over the hip injury that has kept him out since Week 7?

Bills at Patriots, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Although this is a Thursday night game, both the Bills and Patriots will play on a full week’s rest after having played on Thanksgiving last week, with the visiting Bills currently listed as 4.5-point favorites.

Last week, Buffalo found an unlikely hero in Isaiah McKenzie, who led the team in scrimmage yards with 103 while adding a receiving touchdown. McKenzie’s season-high 26% target share came mostly at the expense of Gabe Davis (13%) and Dawson Knox (five percent). For now, I’m treating this as a one-week blip and expecting both Davis and Knox to be more involved this week vs. the Patriots with McKenzie falling back into his auxiliary role.

In the backfield, Devin Singletary has remained the clear lead back even after the team traded for Nyheim Hines and drafted James Cook.

Josh Allen’s elbow seems to be less of a concern, as he rushed 10 times last week after carrying the ball only three times in Week 11 in his first game dealing with the injury.

For New England, Rhamondre Stevenson has now led the team in targets in each of the last three games. That’s probably not a sign of a functional offense given that Stevenson plays running back, but it is good for his fantasy value. Backfield mate Damien Harris (thigh) was spotted using crutches after the game, and it appears he’s unlikely to play in Week 13. When Harris missed Week 9, J.J. Taylor filled his role while Stevenson’s workload remained relatively flat. Taylor was cut last week, then subsequently re-added to New England’s practice squad and could be available should the Patriots call on him.

There are also concerns at receiver. Jakobi Meyers suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter vs. the Vikings, although he was able to return. I’m considering him probable for Week 13. While Meyers was limited last week, it was Nelson Agholor who stepped up, but it will be difficult to predict spike weeks from the WR2 spot in the offense as long as Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker all remain active.

Best Buy: Gabe Davis ($4, $19, $399, $1,200, $12,000)

Jets at Vikings, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Vikings have become one of the most predictable offenses in Reignmakers as carries continue to funnel towards Dalvin Cook — who set a season-high in rushing share last week (81%) — and targets funnel to the wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen – who combined for a 57% target share in Week 12. Of the group, Cook is my preferred buy, as he is showing up as a slight value early in the week, according to Lucky Trader’s price estimates, and he is no longer classified as a SuperStar despite his steady fantasy production.

The Jets’ offense looked legitimately impressive with Mike White under center in Week 12 in relief of Zach Wilson, scoring 31 points in a win vs. the Bears. At the time of writing, White is priced at QB7 in the Reignmakers Marketplace. While that feels a bit rich for me, he’s worth keeping an eye on down the stretch.

Garrett Wilson was a big winner from the move at quarterback, racking up a 5-95-2 receiving line on a team-high 29% target share. That usage came despite Corey Davis’ (knee) return to the lineup following a three-game absence. Davis immediately jumped ahead of Elijah Moore in both target share and snap share in Week 12, and he could have his weeks moving forward assuming White stays hot.

Michael Carter exited Week 12 with an ankle injury of unknown severity as of Tuesday. Already without Breece Hall (knee), the Jets would likely go with a committee approach involving Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson if Carter is unable to go in Week 13.

Best Buy: Dalvin Cook ($6.50, $40.79, $484, $2,199, $5,250)

Titans at Eagles, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The most interesting development in Tennessee has been the emergence of Treylon Burks as a primary receiving option. After missing four games in the middle portion of the season, Burks has now led Tennessee in target share in each of the past two weeks while racking up 181 receiving yards. In a game where the Titans will be challenged offensively to keep pace with the Eagles’ offense, Burks again looks like a strong play this week.

Last week, Derrick Henry had a modest fantasy effort. But had he not lost a fumble near the goal line, we’d be feeling differently. A pass-heavy approach would not favor Henry this week, but his cards are a little underpriced early in the week, according to Lucky Trader’s price estimates, and I don’t mind taking a long-term approach with Henry given Tennessee’s favorable odds of making the playoffs.

Last week, the Eagles racked up a silly 363 rushing yards in their win vs. the Packers, and that effort was led by Jalen Hurts, who accounted for 157 yards on the ground. That superb rushing performance took away from the receiving game, where DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown combined for only 96 total yards. Of note, Smith has now out-targeted Brown in each of the last three games, accumulating nine more targets over that timeframe. Smith’s cards are significantly cheaper than Brown’s in the marketplace, and the two should probably be closer in price than they are right now.

Best Buy: DeVonta Smith ($4, $21.99, $212.77, $1,800, N/A)

Commanders at Giants, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

After their hot start, the Giants are now in third place in the NFC East and only a half-game ahead of the Commanders, who they host in Week 13. In the team’s first game after losing Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) to an ACL tear, the Giants continued to funnel targets to Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley, with Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins filling in the gaps. Against a top-10 pass defense in Washington this week, none of the Giants’ receivers are appealing, though Barkley remains squarely in play.

After rushing six or more times in every game before New York’s Week 9 bye, Daniel Jones has carried the ball five, seven and three times over the team’s last three games. Jones is already a fringe option, even when he is running the ball, and with his attempts ticking down, I’m staying on the sidelines for now.

With Taylor Heinicke under center, the Commanders have now thrown for fewer than 200 yards in three of the last four outings. Washington’s “run the ball and play defense” approach has turned the team’s season around, but it’s less exciting for Reignmakers. And while the offense does generate a ton of rushing attempts, Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson are functioning as a true committee, making both of them somewhat unreliable assets.

Best Buy: Saquon Barkley ($6.69, $34.99, $235, $1,100, $10,999)

Browns at Texans, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Browns open as touchdown favorites in Deshaun Watson’s first start following his 11-game suspension. It will be the first time we’ve seen Watson on a football field since Week 17 of the 2020 season, and the range of outcomes in this game feels wide. Watson is currently the 18th-most expensive QB in the Reignmakers Marketplace, sandwiched between Kirk Cousins and Trevor Lawrence, and that seems about right to me. On the one hand, we know Watson has a slate-winning upside, but on the other, Cleveland is unlikely to make the playoffs, and it may take Watson a few games to knock off all the rust.

Amari Cooper had found his groove with Jacoby Brissett at QB, exceeding 90 yards in three of his last four games, and while I would expect that to continue under Watson, the QB switch does add some uncertainty here. This week, I’d feel more confident about Nick Chubb, who rebounded nicely after a poor Week 11 performance with a 26-116-1 rushing line in Week 12.

The Texans made a QB change last week, pulling Davis Mills in favor of Kyle Allen, but the results were mostly the same. Regardless of who’s under center moving forward, the only passing game option I have any level of interest in is Nico Collins, who has met or exceeded a 24% target share in each of the last three games. Collins’ RARE cards currently have a floor price of $5, and I’m willing to take a shot there, but I’m not expecting much given the offense’s low ceiling. The offense’s ineptitude has also hurt Dameon Pierce, who looked like a strong RB2 option earlier in the year but has been hurt by unfavorable game scripts and team environment more recently.

Best Buy: Nico Collins ($1, $4.99, $54.99, $299, $1,899)

Packers at Bears, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited in practice throughout last week, and he went through a pregame warm-up before ultimately being ruled out. That level of activity would typically have me bullish for a fast return, but the Bears are all but eliminated from the playoff hunt — and the team’s bye week comes in Week 14. I think the team’s management has probably seen what they need to see from Fields to know that he is worth building around, and it would be foolish for them to rush him back on the field, in my opinion. Of course, this is just speculation, and Fields’ status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.

Darnell Mooney (ankle) suffered a season-ending injury in Week 12, and Chase Claypool also left the game late with a leg injury. Without Mooney, Claypool could be in line for a heavy workload, assuming he’s active, so keep an eye on practice reports coming out of Chicago this week.

The status of Aaron Rodgers (ribs) will be the main storyline in Green Bay after the former MVP left last week’s game in the third quarter. Rodgers was headed for additional testing on Monday, and there is some concern that he may have punctured a lung. At 4-8, Green Bay would be well-served to take a cautious approach with Rodgers, though the QB has said he plans to play through the injury. Jordan Love would get the start if Rodgers is unavailable. Until we know more about Rodgers’ status, I’m not interested in any of Green Bay’s receiving options.

Regardless of the QB uncertainty, I have a moderate interest in Aaron Jones, who continues to out-touch AJ Dillon from the backfield. The Packers already prefer to win on the ground, and you’d have to expect they would double down on their running game in the event they are forced to start Love, who has limited NFL experience over his two years in the league.

Best Buy: Aaron Jones ($7.65, $30.69, $339, $1,729, $7,600)

Broncos at Ravens, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

As the Broncos’ season continues to circle the drain, the team finds itself as 8.5-point dogs to the Ravens in Week 13.

On the Denver side, as long as Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains out, Courtland Sutton is the only pass-catcher I’m interested in on the roster. Sutton hasn’t been great, but the floor prices of his cards have fallen substantially and he is showing up as an early week value. Russell Wilson and Latavius Murray feel like low-ceiling players on a team that won’t make the playoffs, and I can’t make a case for buying their cards.

As the Ravens struggle to identify receiving options following Rashod Bateman’s (foot) injury, backup tight end Josh Oliver actually led the team with 76 yards in Week 12 while the team got only six total receptions from its wide receivers. Outside of Mark Andrews, I don’t see a whole lot here from a Reignmakers perspective.

In the backfield, Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned from a two-game absence and posted a season-high 46% rushing share in Week 12. J.K. Dobbins was given a four-to-six weeks recovery timeline when he suffered a knee injury on October 21, but he remains on IR for now. Dobbins’ potential return to the active roster would muddy the waters, but as long as he remains out, Edwards could be a sneaky purchase in Reignmakers.

Lamar Jackson looks like a neutral value based on early-week data in Lucky Trader’s price estimate tool. I’m interested in Jackson here for two reasons: 1.) With Bateman out, Andrews is a very clear-cut stacking partner, which makes for clean lineup decisions, and 2.) While the boom weeks haven’t been there of late, we know that Jackson has a higher ceiling than almost any other player in fantasy football due to his elite rushing ability.

Best Buy: Lamar Jackson ($10.19, $47, $425, $2,099, $17,000)

Steelers at Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

In the team’s first game since Kyle Pitts’ (knee) injury, Marcus Mariota was again held under 200 passing yards while Olamide Zaccheaus led the team in receiving on a 33% target share. Outside of taking the occasional shot on Drake London, I have no interest in this passing game. In the run game, Cordarrelle Patterson posted his highest rushing share since Week 3 vs. the Commanders, but this is still a split committee on a low-scoring offense, so I can’t get too excited here either.

Already without Jaylen Warren (hamstring), the Steelers also lost Najee Harris (abdomen) to an in-game injury on Monday Night Football. Without their top two backs, the Steelers ran a committee, led by Benny Snell Jr. and including Anthony McFarland Jr., who is not yet available in Reignmakers. It’s too early in the week to predict who may be available in the backfield for Week 13, but for now, just be aware that this may be a possible value spot as we approach the weekend.

Pittsburgh’s passing game continues to struggle with Kenny Pickett posting his third sub-200 yard day in his last four tries in Week 12. We used to like Diontae Johnson due to his elite target share, but Johnson has ceded targets in recent weeks to Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens, and his target share has actually declined since the team traded away Chase Claypool at the deadline. If I were to take a shot here, I’d be most interested in Pickens, but on a full Sunday main slate, I don’t feel the need to go there this week.

Best Buy: George Pickens ($3.89, $15.50, $125, $659, $4,444.46)

Jaguars at Lions, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

For the Lions, Jamaal Williams continues to dominate the backfield despite D’Andre Swift’s apparent return to health. In Week 12, Williams commanded 18 of a total 28 rush attempts for Detroit while scoring the team’s lone rushing touchdown. Williams leads the league in rushing touchdowns, but his non-involvement in the passing game and the unlikelihood of Detroit making the playoffs have me less excited about purchasing his cards.

Last week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that rookie receiver Jameson Williams (knee) has a “good chance” of making his pro debut in Week 13, but subsequent updates have been more bearish. For now, I am considering Williams doubtful to play this week. It should be another week of Amon-Ra St. Brown dominating the target share in Detroit.

The Jaguars lost Travis Etienne to a foot injury in Week 12, but early indications suggest the injury is not serious. Head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that “barring anything crazy this week,” Etienne will suit up in Week 13.

In the receiving game, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones have now combined to exceed a 50% target share in each of the past two games, as the passing offense has become more concentrated. Still, it’s hard to get excited about either player as a long-term hold given Jacksonville’s long odds of making the playoffs.

Best Buy: None

Seahawks at Rams, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

After it looked like Kenneth Walker was on the verge of breaking out earlier in the month, he has now posted rushing totals of 26 and 17 yards over his past two weeks during Seattle’s two-game losing streak. The good news is that Walker’s workload has not been threatened (no other running back has seen more than two carries over that timeframe), and Seattle should find a more favorable game script this week against the spiraling Rams.

In the passing game, DK Metcalf has begun to distance himself from Tyler Lockett by leading the target split 30-17 over the past three games. The monster game has not happened for Metcalf yet, but it feels like it’s coming, and I like him quite a bit as a buy here. Geno Smith remains a fine option at QB, but his floor price has felt a bit high to me throughout the entire season.

The Rams are barely fielding an NFL-level offense with Cooper Kupp (ankle), Matthew Stafford (neck) and Allen Robinson (ankle) all sidelined with injuries. Of that trio, Stafford is the only one with a chance to return in Week 13, but in what has become a lost season for the defending Super Bowl champs, I’m not sure why the team would rush Stafford back into action. The Rams are a full fade for me here.

Best Buy: DK Metcalf ($4.49, $27, $259, $1,200, $7,250)

Dolphins at 49ers, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Dolphins hung 30 points on the Texans in the first half last week before letting the foot off the gas and emptying the bench in the fourth quarter. That prevented Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle from posting big fantasy lines, but they all looked great in their limited action.

I am intrigued by the Miami backfield, where Jeff Wilson Jr. left, then returned to last week’s game due to a calf injury. Raheem Mostert (knee) was inactive for the game and because Wilson Jr. was able to return to last week’s game, I’m considering him probable to play in Week 13, while Mostert is a bit trickier. Mostert was given the doubtful tag last Friday and he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited session to close out the week. I’d consider him truly questionable for Week 13, but even if healthy, he’s probably the 1B to Wilson Jr. at this point.

The 49ers have their own injuries at running back, after losing Elijah Mitchell for the next six to eight weeks to a knee injury he sustained in Week 12. After Mitchell left the field, the team elevated Jordan Mason to the 1B role in the backfield behind Christian McCaffrey. Since his strong performance in Week 8, CMC’s usage has been rather concerning during his time as a 49er. With that being said, CMC still has the ability to get there in 16-17 touches, and there should be plenty of scoring this week.

The receiving game remains difficult to predict with so many strong options competing for targets. Brandon Aiyuk has been the most consistent receiving option from a target share perspective, and he’s probably the player I’d feel most comfortable buying right now, while Deebo Samuel and CMC cut into each other’s workloads with somewhat overlapping skill sets.

Best Buy: Tyreek Hill ($9, $39.99, $540, $2,479, $30,000)

Chargers at Raiders, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Josh Jacobs was a one-man wrecking crew in Week 12, rushing for 229 yards with another 74 yards coming through the air in an overtime effort vs. the Seahawks. Jacobs is now the No. 2 running back behind only Austin Ekeler, in terms of DKFP — in both total and per-game production. Furthermore, of the top six fantasy scoring running backs, Jacobs is the only one who is not currently classified as a SuperStar in Reignmakers. The Raiders are probably not going to make the playoffs, but I can’t think of many running backs I’d rather have than Jacobs over the next six weeks.

Jacobs’ dominance was bad news for Davante Adams, who actually tied Jacobs in receiving yardage on a 27% target share (Adams’ lowest mark since Week 8). Adams should bounce back in Week 13, especially as the team continues to operate without Darren Waller (hamstring) and Hunter Renfrow (oblique).

For the Chargers, the focus will once again be on Mike Williams, who missed Week 12 with an ankle injury. This injury originally dates back to Week 7 when he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, though head coach Brandon Staley has said the latest episode is not considered serious. With that being said, Williams was unable to get on the practice field in any capacity last week, and his Week 13 status is unknown.

As long as Williams remains out, Josh Palmer will be in play. Keenan Allen looks like a buy-low after his season-high 89% snap share in Week 12 suggests he is over the hamstring injury that limited him in the earlier parts of the season. Ekeler has also benefited from Williams’ absence, posting target shares above 30% in two of the three games Williams has missed.

Best Buy: Austin Ekeler ($8.50, $35, $365, $1,999, $11,999.99)

Chiefs at Bengals, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Will this be the week Ja’Marr Chase returns from the hip injury he sustained in Week 7? Chase appeared to have a chance of playing last week following a week of limited practice sessions, but the Bengals ultimately held him out on Sunday. Early reporting this week from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests that Chase will be active in Week 13, but it will be worth monitoring his status throughout the week. No longer a SuperStar in Reignmakers, Chase will have immense value if he is indeed on the field this weekend. Given the positive news on Chase, I’m a bit cooler on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who both feel overpriced to me at their current price tags given the assumption that Chase will be active.

The status of Joe Mixon is a little less certain after head coach Zac Taylor revealed Monday that Mixon is still in the concussion protocol. I’m considering Mixon questionable to play vs. the Chiefs for now, and Samaje Perine would be an excellent play once again if Mixon is forced to sit out.

In Week 12, Patrick Mahomes had an excellent day, throwing for 320 yards, but that pass volume was distributed to 10 different receivers, which kept any single player from exceeding 60 yards. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) out, the target tree in Kansas City should be thinning in theory, but that has not been the case. We thought that JuJu Smith-Schuster would soak up target share, but he has not exceeded a 20% target share since Week 7 and fell behind Justin Watson and Skyy Moore in snap share last week. Travis Kelce remains the only reliable option in the passing game, but it’s a good place to take shots on auxiliary options if you need to play a cheap card.

In the Chiefs’ first game since placing Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) on IR, Isiah Pacheco set a season-high in rushing share at 73%. The only other RB to receive a carry was Ronald Jones, who was active for the first time this season, while Jerick McKinnon saw no carries but six targets. Pacheco seems poised to make a run down the stretch this season, and I like him as a buy here.

Best Buy: Ja’Marr Chase ($12, $49.99, $595, $3,999, $8,500)

Colts at Cowboys, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

With many calling for a “flippening” in the Dallas backfield, Tony Pollard out-carried (18-16) and out-snapped Ezekiel Elliott (44-38) by narrow margins in Week 12, but it was Zeke who led in yardage (92-60) and touchdowns (1-0). With Pollard adding only two targets, those who expected a changing of the guard at running back were disappointed. Pollard remains the more exciting name for fantasy purposes, but his cards are more expensive than Zeke’s at every tier at the time of writing, and if I were in the market to buy a card from one of the Dallas backs right now, I think the greater value lies with Zeke.

In the passing game, the targets went where you’d expect them to go last week, as CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup accounted for over half of Dak Prescott’s 30 targets. Since losing his SuperStar status a few weeks ago, Lamb remains one of the most valuable wide receivers in the game.

The Colts were led in receiving last week by Jelani Woods, who is not even available in Reignmakers, and that probably tells you everything you need to know about this passing game. That’s a bit of an over-exaggeration, as Michael Pittman Jr. does pop as a positive early week value, but this is just not an exciting passing attack led by Matt Ryan’s dink-and-dunk approach.

Jonathan Taylor’s ankle injury seems like a thing of the past, as he has now run for 20 or more carries in three straight games after struggling to command a full workload last month. No longer a SuperStar, Taylor is one of the more valuable assets in Reignmakers right now.

Best Buy: Ezekiel Elliott ($4.49, $13.90, $130, $559, $1,999)

Saints at Buccaneers, Monday 8:15 PM ET

After last week’s loss, the Bucs have fallen below .500, but they still lead the NFC South by half a game over the Falcons, while the Saints at 4-8 are only 1.5 games back. In this important matchup, Tampa has opened as a 3.5-point home favorite in a game with a low 40-point total.

For fantasy purposes, the most important news in this game will involve the status of Leonard Fournette, who missed Week 12 with a hip injury. Fournette was a limited practice participant throughout last week and was considered doubtful heading into the weekend. Should he need another week of recovery, Rachaad White would again be an excellent play after he totaled 109 scrimmage yards last week against the Browns.

In the receiving game, there haven’t been many surprises — Mike Evans and Chris Godwin continue to combine for about half of Tom Brady’s targets and both receivers are fine Capitan options on the Monday night Showdown slate.

For the Saints, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave are both strong Captain choices on the Monday night Showdown slate. With Mark Ingram (knee) back in action, Kamara posted his lowest rushing share of the season in Week 12, but I’m willing to write that off as an aberration. Andy Dalton does have some Captain appeal, as well, but only due to circumstance, as I’m expecting him to be underutilized in the multiplier spot as one of the two quarterbacks on the slate.

Best Buy: Chris Godwin ($5, $29.99, $332.98, $1,555.55, N/A)

