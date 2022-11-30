DraftKings Reignmakers Diary - Week 13

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Diary | Buys, Sells, and What to Look for on DraftKings Reignmakers for Week 13

Each week in the DraftKings Diary, Lucky Trader’s Jason Rouslin will walk through his buys, sells and team lookahead to give you insights from an experienced DraftKings Reignmakers player.

Week 13! Down to the final third of the regular season as the inaugural DraftKings Reignmaker season rolls on. Last week saw the first Reignmakers Millionaire Maker contest, providing yet another thrilling wrinkle in this evolving game. It was won by a lineup that was duplicated only five times, requiring a tiebreaker to select the new millionaire.

As we look forward to the final six weeks of the regular season, the game will inevitably become harder, and the liquidity in the marketplace will be very condensed. That may create a few pricing bubbles and could provide opportunities to get players on the cheap for the rest of the year. I’ll go into more detail about that and preview the pivotal Week 13 slate below.

Week 12 Diary

Week 12 Top Lineup Strategy/Tier & Contest

Contest: ELITE Level | Thanksgiving Slate, $60K Fiat Frenzy, $10K to First

Lineup:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

WR: Stefon Diggs

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Flex: Dalvin Cook

Total: 113.32

The first slate of the week was the one I was most excited about. Beyond the possibility of winning one million dollars, I’d been investing in St. Brown and Stevenson since very early on in the season. My portfolio was able to build three lineups in the Thanksgiving ELITE contest, with the top one finishing in 27th.

Entering the final game of the slate, I needed a combined 43 points from Cook and Stevenson to win the contest, barring a huge ceiling game from Justin Jefferson. While he played well, I would have won with 15 more combined points from Cook and Stevenson. On the Millionaire Maker front, it was a less than appealing effort, as fading St. Brown, Allen and Diggs did not prove to be profitable.

The main slate started in a positive way. I have more than 11 Garrett Wilson cards and that created a great start after he scored the first touchdown of the day. But since his play hadn’t been strong of late, unfortunately, he was only on a Deep Roster team.

Nevertheless, that disappointment was quickly reversed, as Chris Godwin added an early touchdown. Plus, a quick start from Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle created promise for that lineup and the slate. But then Miami pulled the starters and Tua finished one yard shy of 300 passing yards. It was a brutal beat for a lineup that had Austin Ekeler and Kenneth Walker still to come.

On top of that, Travis Etienne’s early injury completely derailed another team, and some switching was necessary to try and earn as much yield as possible. Those switches at least led to my second straight top-20 finish in the Deep Roster contest, as moving Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams from the main slate lineup with Etienne to this Deep Roster helped earn 62 points, 40 more than the players they replaced.

Next up was the Sunday night game featuring Philadelphia and Green Bay. I was fairly confident in this slate given the makeup of my portfolio but choosing DeVonta Smith over Miles Sanders was costly. My lineup with Sanders didn’t even cash, while my main lineup came in 92nd. Had I gone Sanders over Smith in the main lineup, I would have come in ninth with the third-best combined tiebreaker. Could have, should have, would have was definitely the theme of Week 12.

Lastly, the Monday night game was always going to be a bit of a dud for my portfolio, as I’ve tried to add pieces to the portfolio with players that have a chance at making the playoffs. Neither of the teams competing had much of a chance to make the playoffs, so in a way, it’s refreshing to see that strategy pay off. Still, it did break the streak of entering an ELITE lineup in every slate since the Sunday night game in Week 4!

Overall, the slate yielded just shy of $2,500, a 12 percent ROI for the week.

Week 12 Buys & Sells

This week’s most significant sale occurred right at the start, as I decided to move on from the Flannel CeeDee Lamb LEGENDARY I pulled in a pack. In return for that, I received a package of players, cash and equity in the lineup that Lamb went into. One of the cards included was a Rhamondre Stevenson ELITE that I had been chasing for a while. With an injury to Damien Harris, as well as Stevenson’s continued production, it was a great add, bolstering an already strong position in my portfolio. Now, it means my portfolio holds three of the best non-SuperStar running backs, Dalvin Cook, Stevenson and Aaron Jones.

Another addition to the portfolio, and maybe too quickly, was Myles Gaskin. His ELITE cards were priced around $20 when Jeff Wilson Jr. briefly went down with an ankle injury late in the first half of the Miami game. But, given his production with Tua last year in a similar role and as part of one of the best offenses in the game, I felt like it was a well-calculated risk, especially given the price. If Wilson is set to miss time and Raheem Mostert isn’t able to get healthy, Gaskin’s ELITE prices will be easily over $100 and potentially higher.

Lastly, despite another tough loss, Tampa Bay is certainly better now that Julio Jones is back and looks healthy. So, with that, I added some exposure to Tom Brady, who seemed cheap heading into the final third of the season. The only thing missing in that offense now is for him and Mike Evans to get on the same page.

Week 13 Lookahead

Week 13 has four notable Reignmakers slates:

Slate #1: Buffalo vs. New England

Slate #2: Main Slate

Slate #3: Dallas vs. Indianapolis

Slate #4: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans

Week 13 Targets

Week 13 starts with a fun divisional game between New England and Buffalo. Buffalo has played a few tough games in a row, narrowly escaping with a win in each, despite Josh Allen not looking his best. My portfolio has a solid foundation of cards in this game from CORE through ELITE.

Mac Jones showed substantial growth last week against a very good Minnesota team and, barring a reversed touchdown, did enough to earn a victory. He’ll be asked to do that again this week, as a win would put the Patriots on very solid footing for a playoff spot heading into the last five games of the season. Jones will be the No. 1 option for my portfolio if there is a need to add cards for this slate.

Week 13 also provides the largest main slate in the last month or so, with 12 games being played on Sunday afternoon. There are some stellar matchups this week including:

San Francisco vs. Miami

Philadelphia vs. Tennessee

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Minnesota vs. New York Jets

All four of these games feature teams that are currently in a position to make the playoffs and should provide high-quality football. However, one game that should catch the eye of folks outside of these is Jacksonville and Detroit. Both teams are better than their records suggest, having won or put in excellent efforts against some of the best teams in football. If you’re looking to add players from this game, Trevor Lawrence falls into the same category I discussed with Mac Jones, as Lawrence made considerable strides in his previous game. He should be able to carry that momentum into Week 13.

Deshaun Watson returns to the lineup this week and will play in Houston for his first game back after his suspension. Adding to that narrative, Cleveland’s big win last week against Tampa Bay puts them in a similar position to Jacksonville, as discussed above. With their star quarterback returning to the lineup, this could be a team to watch out for in the latter part of the season. Watson’s card values have seen a pretty substantial increase, as his ELITE cards have gone from a low of around $130 about a month ago to a floor of $340 this week.

Excluding the NFC South, which is the worst conference in football, there are a few other teams that are 4-7 that could make a late-season run and are worth noting. It’s expected that cards of most players that don’t have high ceilings, or players that aren’t likely to make the playoffs, will see a decrease in value. But taking a few calculated risks on players that could make the playoffs may prove to be fruitful for the portfolio.

Of all the teams at this record, the one that sticks out the most to me is Las Vegas. In his first year as head coach, Josh McDaniels hasn’t done his best job, but his offense, at times, certainly looks the part. The Raiders pulled off an impressive victory against Seattle last week, keeping their playoff hopes alive and showing that they can be a formidable opponent. A ton of attention goes to Josh Jacobs, and rightfully so, as his ELITE cards are still priced around $550, but Derek Carr and Davante Adams are both trading near their all-time lows of around $200 and $300, respectively.

While all of the games are important from here on out, this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is especially important, as the Chargers are currently ahead of the Raiders in the standings.

