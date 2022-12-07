DraftKings Reignmakers Week 14 NFL Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Reignmakers Week 14 Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

Week 14 Headlines

On bye: Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.

After playing ahead of Jamaal Williams for the first time in months, is D’Andre Swift officially back?

Will Deshaun Watson look better in his second start as he shakes off the rust from a lengthy suspension?

Lamar Jackson looks doubtful to play this week with a sprained PCL

Rams claim Baker Mayfield, but John Wolford to start on Thursday?

Raiders at Rams, Thursday, 8:15 PM ET

This may be the grossest Thursday night slate of the season, but there’s still money to be won, so let’s dig in!

On the Rams, I’d imagine Cam Akers will be the most popular option in Showdown, as he is fresh off a 17-60-2 rushing line and appears to be back in head coach Sean McVay’s good graces. Akers’ 52% rushing share is his highest mark since Week 5, and his 72% snap share was a new season-high. With Darrell Henderson Jr. now in Jacksonville, Kyren Williams is the only potential threat to Akers’ workload, but Williams has trailed Akers in usage every week since Williams’ Week 10 debut.

The Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers Tuesday, but it seems like a stretch to expect Mayfield will be ready to start by Thursday. I anticipate John Wolford will instead get the start, assuming he’s able to get past the neck soreness he is dealing with. McVay called Wolford “day-to-day” on Monday after the QB was estimated as a DNP on the day’s practice report. Assuming Wolford suits up, I’d be trying to use this week’s Showdown eligibility to offload his cards into the marketplace with the Rams having no shot at the playoffs. Tutu Atwell, Tyler Higbee and Van Jefferson all have some appeal on this slate, but I wouldn’t want to hold any of these players over the long term.

As for the Raiders, the offense continues to flow through Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, who combined for 40 touches on the team’s 61 offensive snaps. Jacobs has struggled through a calf injury in recent weeks, and that’s somewhat concerning on a short week for the Raiders. But as long as he’s out there, he’s obviously a great option. Adams should be the most popular Captain option on the slate by a wide margin, and if you’re looking to get contrarian, I like Derek Carr as an alternative Captain. I expect Carr will be the third-most heavily utilized Raider at the multiplier spot behind teammates Adams and Jacobs.

Best Buy: Derek Carr ($8, $24.99, $215, $900, $4,000)

Jets at Bills, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

Are we seeing a changing of the guard in the Buffalo backfield? In Week 13, rookie James Cook out-carried Devin Singletary for the first time since Week 2 (14-13) on a nearly identical snap share. Cook was also targeted six times in the passing game while out-gaining Singletary 95-64 on those opportunities. Singletary’s rushing share has now decreased in three straight games, and it certainly feels like the team is making more of an effort to involve the rookie back.

In the passing game, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis generally combine for around half of Josh Allen’s targets, while Isaiah McKenzie’s targets have been on the way up at the expense of Dawson Knox. Currently priced at WR25, Davis is my favorite buy in the offense this week, and Buffalo is a team I am looking to gain more exposure to as we approach the playoffs due to their likelihood of playing additional slates deep into the postseason.

Without Breece Hall (knee) and Michael Carter (ankle), rookie Zonovan Knight led the Jets backfield in usage for the second consecutive week en route to a 15-90-0 rushing line. Entering the game, there were concerns that James Robinson (who was inactive the previous week) would cut into Knight’s workload, but those concerns were ultimately overstated. While the Jets’ top two backs have been out of the lineup, Knight has now racked up 221 scrimmage yards over the past two games. Knight is not yet available in Reignmakers, but this development is still significant due to its impact on Carter, who may now have to contend with Knight for touches when he returns from injury.

Despite not throwing for a touchdown in New York’s Week 13 loss, Mike White has earned another start at QB this week over Zach Wilson. That’s good news for Garrett Wilson, who has gained 257 yards over the past two contests with White under center. That yardage has come on target shares of 29 and 27%, and Wilson looks like a locked-and-loaded WR1 even with Corey Davis back in the offense.

Best Buy: Gabe Davis ($3.74, $14, $150, $1,300, $12,000)

Vikings at Lions, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

Don’t look now, but the Lions are now two games back from the final playoff spot after winning four of their last five games. The team is averaging 28 points per game over that timeframe, and Detroit should be poised for another fantasy-friendly performance in Week 14 vs. the Vikings — in a game that currently boasts the highest total on the slate (53.5).

Last week, for the first time since Week 8, D’Andre Swift was not listed on the Lions’ injury report, and it may be no coincidence that Swift had his best game in quite some time, exceeding 100 scrimmage yards while adding a rushing touchdown vs. Jacksonville. The underlying usage was there for Swift, as well, as he out-carried Jamaal Williams for the first time since Week 1 and out-snapped Williams for the first time since Week 8. If we’re getting this type of usage from Swift moving forward, he’s too cheap at his current marketplace prices.

Jameson Williams made his pro debut last week, but the No. 12 overall draft pick in last year’s NFL draft was limited to only one target on eight snaps. Expect Detroit to bring the rookie along slowly, but there is an upside here as Williams becomes more involved in the offense. For now, the offense will continue to run through Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has exceeded a 30% target share in four of the last five games.

The Vikings continue to cruise along behind their two stars, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, after beating the Jets in Week 13. I’ve repeatedly highlighted Cook in this space, and I still think you can make a strong argument in his favor as one of the better running backs in Reignmakers since he does not have the SuperStar designation and plays on a team that looks poised to go on a deep playoff run.

I also don’t mind the idea of buying Kirk Cousins’ cards while they are relatively cheap here ahead of Minnesota’s playoff run. We have seen the quarterback position become a “bottleneck” on shorter slates (for example, the Thanksgiving Holiday slate) where the position is priced up because there are so few starters. I’d expect that same behavior will play out as we get to the shorter playoff slates. The plus-matchup here against Detroit helps Cousins’ short-term prospects, as well.

Best Buy: Kirk Cousins ($8, $23, $350, $1,777.77, $3,612)

Texans at Cowboys, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

The Texans have no chance of making the playoffs, and they are second-to-last in offensive touchdowns scored this season, ahead of only the Broncos. If you’re desperate for a cheaper RB option with RB2 upside, Dameon Pierce is in consideration. Otherwise, this team is a full fade for me.

Dallas crushed Indianapolis 54-19 in Week 13, and it should be another blowout win for Dak Prescott and company this week as 17-point home favorites. Because of the sizable lead in last week’s game, the Cowboys’ offense was able to take the foot off the gas in the second half, which led to modest stat lines from Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz. Michael Gallup got there, but it was on the back of a two-touchdown performance, while both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott had productive days on the ground.

The Dallas passing game will be a little risky in this one due to the projected game flow that could lead to a similar outcome to last week, but the upside is still there. That game script should favor Elliott and Pollard on the ground, and both are great options this week.

Best Buy: Ezekiel Elliott ($4.50, $17, $154.99, $678, $5,000)

Browns at Bengals, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

The Browns picked up a win vs. the Texans last week, but it was no thanks to Deshaun Watson, who was making his team debut following his 11-game suspension. Cleveland scored three defensive touchdowns on the day, which meant the offense didn’t have to do much in order to beat the Texans. Watson threw for only 131 passing yards with an interception while adding another 21 rushing yards. Watson is currently listed as the 16th-most expensive quarterback on the marketplace, which is a slight increase from the same time last week (previously 18th).

While the box score looks ugly, Amari Cooper’s usage was encouraging in his first game with Watson. Cooper posted a 43% target share on the day, and brighter ones should be ahead.

I’d expect Cleveland to lean heavily on the run again (last week, they ran the ball 38 times versus 22 pass attempts) as they ease Watson into the offense, which makes Nick Chubb a nice short-term buy here. Despite last week’s win, Cleveland still faces long odds of making the playoffs, so make sure you are getting a good price on Chubb, as it would be a short-term play rather than a long-term hold.

The Bengals welcomed Ja’Marr Chase (hip) back to the lineup in Week 13, and he responded by leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and targets on a 7-97-0 receiving line. With Chase back in action, Tee Higgins took a step back with only a 17% target share — his lowest mark since Week 7 (which was also the last game Chase was active before being injured).

Joe Mixon (concussion) missed his second consecutive game last week, as he was unable to clear the concussion protocol before kickoff. Samaje Perine has excelled in Mixon’s absence, but I would expect the team goes back to Mixon as the lead-back this Sunday — assuming he is able to clear the concussion protocol by then.

Best Buy: Ja’Marr Chase ($12.99, $63.50, $725, $3,999.99, $8,000)

Jaguars at Titans, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

Last week, the Titans ran into a buzzsaw, losing 35-10 vs. the Eagles, but the good news is they still lead the AFC South by a comfortable margin. The game script didn’t do Derrick Henry any favors, as Henry has now been held under 40 rushing yards in back-to-back games — both Tennessee losses. Henry should find a more favorable offensive environment at home this week vs. the Jaguars, and I like him as a buy-low candidate with plans of holding his cards through the playoffs.

In the receiving game, Treylon Burks was removed from last week’s game with a head injury that was sustained on a big hit he took in the end zone while reeling in a touchdown reception. Burks has entered the concussion protocol, and he should be considered questionable to play vs. Jacksonville for the time being.

After Burks left the game, Tennessee’s passing game fell flat, with only one receiver exceeding 25 yards (Chigoziem Okonkwo had 68 yards). If Burks is able to play, I’m interested in buying back his cards, but if he’s unable to clear the protocol before Sunday, Henry is the only Titan I’ll have an interest in.

The Jaguars were a popular team to target in fantasy formats last week in their matchup vs. the Lions, but the results were disappointing — they were held under 300 scrimmage yards in a 40-14 loss. In that game, Trevor Lawrence was banged up and left briefly with a leg injury. Lawrence was able to return, but it’s fair to wonder whether the ailment was partly to blame for his poor performance (179 passing yards on 31 attempts).

Travis Etienne Jr. seemed no worse for the wear one week after leaving Week 12 with a foot injury. Etienne actually set a career-high in snap share (88%), and his 72% rushing share was in line with his post-James Robinson usage.

Best Buy: Derrick Henry ($6.20, $32.50, $350, $1,799, $17,499)

Ravens at Steelers, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

The Steelers have won two straight and will now face a Ravens team that is likely to be without Lamar Jackson (knee) as they try to claw their way back into the playoff hunt. Pittsburgh has found more success on the ground of late, with Najee Harris averaging 91 yards per game over the last month (excluding the Monday night game he left with an injury in Week 12). Any concerns around Harris losing workload to Jaylen Warren turned out to be unfounded, as Warren was on the field for only 13 snaps in Week 13, and he actually played behind Benny Snell Jr.

Warren was questionable to play due to a hamstring injury, so it’s possible his workload increases as he puts the injury further behind him. Regardless, I feel pretty comfortable rolling out Harris here. As for the passing game, Kenny Pickett has now been held under 200 passing yards in four of the last five games, and there is just not enough volume here for fantasy purposes.

Lamar Jackson (knee) is expected to be out for “days or weeks” with a sprained PCL, according to head coach John Harbaugh after Jackson was forced from the Ravens’ Week 13 win with injury. Tyler Huntley will likely get the start this week, and he’s a viable option in Reignmakers due to his rushing ability. If we were guaranteed multiple starts from Huntley, I’d be scooping up his cards aggressively, but the long-term uncertainty has me taking a more cautious approach for now.

In the five games started by Huntley last year, Mark Andrews averaged 99.6 receiving yards, so I’m not downgrading him on the QB change. In fact, there may be a buy window here if people overreact to Jackson’s injury and its effect on the offense. The other player to keep an eye on is J.K. Dobbins (knee), who is “in play” for Week 14, according to Harbaugh. Dobbins’ cards are dirt cheap in the marketplace, and I like him as a speculative buy before the Ravens make a formal announcement on his status.

Best Buy: Najee Harris ($3.47, $14.95, $150, $900, $6,500)

Eagles at Giants, Sunday, 1:00 PM ET

The Giants find themselves as 6.5-point home dogs vs. the Eagles following last week’s tie vs. the Commanders in a game that has major ramifications on their playoff odds. The most concerning trend for this offense over the past few weeks has been the decline in production from Saquon Barkley. After getting out to a fast start in the first half of the season, Barkley has now been held to 81 total scrimmage yards or less in three straight games. Since Barkley was upgraded to SuperStar status around that same timeframe, you can make the argument that he has been one of the more detrimental players to hold in Reignmakers of late. With that being said, the floor prices of his player cards have fallen significantly over the last month and he still remains the focal point of the Giants’ offense.

Moving past Barkley, there’s not much else on the Giants that I am excited about. I did have interest in speculating on the team’s pass-catchers last month when the Giants’ path to the playoffs looked more certain. But with the team now third in the NFC East at 7-4-1, that angle is no longer in play for me.

Last week, Jalen Hurts put up a ridiculous 380-3-0 passing line while barely breaking a sweat as the Eagles coasted 35-10 vs. the Titans. Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith went over 100 yards and scored touchdowns in that game, as Eagles double-stacks took down multiple tournaments across Reignmakers and DFS. While late-season, intra-division matchups are typically less conducive to fantasy success, it’s hard to bet against this Eagles offense right now.

Best Buy: DeVonta Smith ($3.98, $22.22, $220, $1,100, N/A)

Chiefs at Broncos, Sunday, 4:05 PM ET

After last week’s 10-9 loss vs. the Ravens, the Broncos have now been held below 20 points in every game since Week 4. To make matters worse, Courtland Sutton left last week’s game with a hamstring injury, and his status for Week 14 is unclear after head coach Nathaniel Hackett called him “day-to-day” on Monday. If Sutton is held out, Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich (who posted a career-high 38% target share last week with Sutton limited) are mildly appealing as short-term plays.

The Chiefs remain tough to forecast in the receiving game beyond Travis Kelce, who has a target share of 19% or greater in every game this year. A chalk option in DFS last week, Skyy Moore did not see a target and had only 12 rushing yards on the day, while JuJu Smith-Schuster played a full allotment of snaps for the first time since Week 9. Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the team in receiving yardage and tied Kelce for the team lead in targets, while Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) should both return to action in the coming weeks. Because this is a team that is expected to go deep into the playoffs, I don’t mind taking cheap fliers here, but the usage is difficult to predict on a week-to-week basis.

Things are more straightforward in the rushing game, where Isiah Pacheco has met or exceeded 14 carries in four straight games. Jerick McKinnon remains involved as a satellite back, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is ineligible to return for at least two more weeks while on IR. I’m placing my bets on Pacheco leading the backfield in touches over the remainder of the season.

Best Buy: Isiah Pacheco ($4.35, $22.50, $195, $799.99, N/A)

Buccaneers at 49ers, Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

The 49ers lost Jimmy Garoppolo for the season to a foot injury in Week 13, and the team will likely turn to seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy over the next few weeks. Journeyman Josh Johnson, who the team brought in on Sunday night, is another candidate to start games down the stretch. Neither Purdy nor Johnson is currently available in Reignmakers, so there’s no immediate action to be taken here.

Christian McCaffrey had his best game in over a month in Eli Mitchell’s first game out since sustaining his latest knee injury last Sunday. With the team’s depth at quarterback being tested, it would make sense for San Francisco to take a more run-heavy approach centered around CMC this week.

Given the QB uncertainty, it’s tough to pull the trigger on any of San Francisco’s receiving options, especially against a strong Bucs defense that ranks in the top five in opponent points allowed.

In Week 13, Tom Brady led the Bucs offense to two late touchdowns in a comeback victory vs. the Saints to keep Tampa Bay atop the NFC South and on track for a playoff spot. The offense has struggled all year, but the team is getting healthy at the right time after welcoming back Leonard Fournette and Russell Gage last week.

With Fournette back in action, he and Rachaad White served as a true committee in the backfield vs. the Saints. If one of the two backs is able to separate from the other, it will be a spot to attack, but it’s hard to feel confident in either player while the workload is being split.

Best Buy: Christian McCaffrey ($7, $32.75, $395, $1,700, $14,999.99)

Panthers at Seahawks, Sunday, 4:25 PM ET

When we last saw the Panthers before their Week 13 bye, they defeated the Broncos 23-10 in Sam Darnold’s first start of the season. Darnold only threw for 164 yards in that win, but it was enough for Panthers coach Steve Wilks to name Darnold as the team’s Week 14 starter. Darnold’s presence under center was a welcomed sight for D.J. Moore, who exceeded 100 yards for only the second time this season on a team-high 35% target share.

In that game, the Panthers ran a season-high 46 times, and they’d prefer to win on the ground than through the air, though they may not have that luxury in Seattle as 5.5-point dogs. Because of the potential for a heavy workload, D’Onta Foreman has some appeal as an off-the-board option with a high upside, but the floor is very low.

The Seahawks beat the Rams 27-23 last week, but they lost Kenneth Walker III in the process. Walker left the game with an ankle injury after only four carries and head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Walker had “jammed” his ankle and, “We’ll have to see what that means.” Consider Walker questionable for now.

DeeJay Dallas (ankle) picked up the bulk of the work after Walker left the game, but Dallas has injury concerns of his own and may not be available in Week 14. If both Walker and Dallas are out, Tony Jones Jr. would factor in, as would Travis Homer, assuming he is healthy after missing Week 13 with a knee injury and an illness.

Whatever the case in the backfield, we know that Geno Smith is going to air it out to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the passing game. Both players exceeded 100 receiving yards last week while maintaining heavy target shares.

Best Buy: DK Metcalf ($5, $27.99, $265, $999, $29,980)

Dolphins at Chargers, Sunday, 8:20 PM ET

Week 13 was a weird one for the Dolphins, who ran only 45 plays on offense en route to a 33-17 defeat vs. the 49ers. That total is 12 plays below Miami’s season average, and the combination of low-play volume and trailing game script led to the Dolphins running the ball only eight times in total. Of those, seven carries surprisingly went to Raheem Mostert, who appeared to have been leapfrogged by Jeff Wilson Jr. in previous weeks. Until we have more clarity here, I’m not comfortable playing either Miami back.

Jaylen Waddle briefly left last week’s game with a leg injury, but he was able to return and finish the game. I’m writing off Waddle’s poor performance here given his limited snaps, and I’ll be keeping an eye on his practice participation throughout the week to inform my interest level in him for Week 14. Tyreek Hill is coming off another big game (9-146-1), and I’d expect him to be the most popular Captain option on the Sunday night Showdown slate.

For the Chargers, Mike Williams (ankle) has avoided IR thus far, but he hasn’t seemed particularly close to playing after missing practice throughout the past two weeks. As long as Williams remains out, Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer warrant strong consideration, especially in Showdown formats. If we do get positive news on Williams, he’d be a sneaky Captain option in Showdown, but I am not expecting that to be the case.

Austin Ekeler had a “floor” game last week but still exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in the effort. I would guess that Tyreek Hill will be the more popular SuperStar on this slate, making Tua Tagovailoa/Ekeler pairings potentially underutilized as a contrarian building block.

Best Buy: Austin Ekeler ($8, $34.98, $325, $1,599.77, $11,111.11)

Patriots at Cardinals, Monday, 8:15 PM ET

Despite losing vs. the Bills 24-10 last week, the Patriots enter Monday Night Football as 1.5-point favorites on the road vs. the Cardinals. Leading up to Monday, it will be important to keep an eye on Damien Harris, who missed last week’s game with a hip injury. Harris’ absence made Rhamondre Stevenson a popular play vs. Buffalo, and the usage was there for Stevenson, who set season highs in rushing share (77%) and snap share (98%) while leading the Patriots in target share for the fourth consecutive week. While Stevenson becomes a better play when Harris is out, he’s an RB1 regardless of Harris’ status.

Looking past Stevenson, it’s hard to feel confident in any plays from New England. The typically reliable Jakobi Meyers has posted target shares of 11 and 15% over the past two weeks as he has struggled through a shoulder injury. It’s difficult to predict where targets will go beyond Meyers as long as the full receiver corps is healthy.

The Cardinals are 4-8 coming off their Week 13 bye, and their playoff hopes are quickly slipping away. The good news is that the team finally has its top two receivers available, as Week 12 was the first time that both DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown were active in the same game. Given the full arsenal of weapons at his disposal, Kyler Murray’s 191-2-1 passing line was underwhelming, and the Patriots, despite their struggles on offense, still field a tough defense.

James Conner has one of the safer workloads among running backs following the team’s release of Eno Benjamin. Darrel Williams (hip) remains on IR and rookie Keaontay Ingram had only two carries in Week 12. Conner is a Captain option that may go overlooked on the Monday night Showdown slate, as I expect most will gravitate towards Stevenson or Cardinals receivers.

Best Buy: James Conner ($3.90, $15.95, $199.99, $1,225, $6,100)

