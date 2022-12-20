This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 16).

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Courtland Sutton Will Test a Return to Action in Week 16

Sutton, who hasn’t played since late November vs. the Panthers, will finally test a return to the field this week vs. the Rams. He is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, but Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he is “potentially available” in Week 16. Jerry Jeudy has had solid success without Sutton in the lineup, and he remains a top option if Sutton is forced out one more week. If Sutton returns, both wide receivers are fantasy relevant, but neither are top options.

Jalen Hurts Questionable After Suffering Sprained Shoulder

Early reports suggested Hurts might’ve broken his collarbone last week vs. the Bears, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided more clarity Monday. Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder that he suffered in the third quarter of the Eagles’ Week 15 matchup. “Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources,” Schefter tweeted. “Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Hurts injury could be potentially disastrous for A.J. Brown owners and the Eagles’ Super Bowl chances.

Ravens Refuse to Disclose Plans for Lamar Jackson

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t willing to reveal the specifics of Jackson’s injury this week, but it seems Jackson is leaning toward playing. On Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested Jackson could practice this week and return on Christmas Eve. “Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) should be back soon,” he tweeted. “The team is hopeful he’ll be back at practice this week and play Christmas Eve against the Falcons.” The Ravens are in desperate need of their star quarterback’s return if they want a real chance at making an impact in the playoffs.

Jonathan Taylor Placed on Injured Reserve

Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain in Saturday’s game vs. the Vikings. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Indy’s running back will be placed on the IR. With Taylor out, Zack Moss and Deon Jackson will step up as the team’s top two running backs.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 16 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week, if you’re not going to use them again.

Justin Fields - QB - Elite - $210

Fields made NFL history last week vs. the Eagles, becoming the third quarterback to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He joins Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. Fields is likely to break the NFL quarterback rushing record of 1,206 yards, which was set by Jackson in 2019. He has tons of talent, and his price tag is low because the Bears are unlikely to make the playoffs. Buying and playing Fields is only recommended on a week-to-week basis — because once the regular season is over, he is no longer valuable headed into the NFL playoffs.

James Conner - RB - Elite - $190

Conner is another week-to-week option. He is currently the eighth-ranked running back via Fantasy Pros’ projections, and six of those seven running backs ahead of him are SuperStar status. Conner has plenty of upside, and his price is reasonable — much cheaper than running backs ranked lower than him like Joe Mixon, Miles Sanders and Tony Pollard. Conner could be the key to winning one of these last few weeks of DraftKings Reignmakers’ contests.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

CeeDee Lamb - WR- Elite - $570

When it comes to buying quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers or tight ends for the rest of the DraftKings Reignmakers season, it makes little sense to purchase players that will not make the playoffs. Instead, load up on studs who are nearly guaranteed to not only make the playoffs, but also make a deep run. Lamb and the Cowboys are exactly that. Dak Prescott is one of the best non-SuperStar quarterbacks in the league, and perhaps the best when taking playoff upside into consideration. His favorite target is clearly Lamb, and while the Dallas WR might be expensive, it is for good reason. Winning in the playoffs without Prescott and Lamb will be a difficult task.

Travis Kelce - TE - Elite - $575

Speaking of studs who are nearly guaranteed to not only make the playoffs but also go deep, Kelce’s price dropped after the DraftKings Reignmakers live finals in Week 15. He still has plenty of upside in the playoffs, and he is one of the top touchdown scorers in the league. The Chiefs do spread the ball around, but Kelce is a good bet to catch five-plus passes for 75-plus receiving yards in any given game. When the playing field is cut down, consistent options like Kelce become worth even more than before.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best SuperStar value adds at each rarity tier.

Lamar Jackson - QB - Legendary - $1,500

Jackson is trending toward playing this weekend, and if he does, he is still one of the top quarterback options in the league. The Baltimore Ravens are in the playoff hunt, and if they do end up making it, Jackson will be an essential part of lineup builds for the first week of the NFL playoffs, especially with players like Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts (if he is healthy) on bye. Jackson’s price is down due to his injury and the Ravens’ chance of not making the playoffs, but the risk is worth the potential reward here.

