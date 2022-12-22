DraftKings Reignmakers Football Community Caps Off Inaugural Season of Major Winnings

The Reignmakers Football community has taken full advantage of DraftKings’ newest game in its first season.

For those who have yet to join the community: Many users have bought cards throughout the 2022 football season and generated more than 1.9 million contest entries! The highest-selling player card was a Cooper Kupp Field Pass Set Reignmaker Card, which went for $25,000.

Since the beginning of the 2022 professional football season, DraftKings has paid out over $25 million in total prizing, with more than $8 million still up for grabs through the end of the football playoffs!

Additionally, DraftKings has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Web3 — GaryVee, Steve Aoki, Deadfellaz, SupDucks and Pixel Vault — to bring the Reignmakers Football community new digital collectibles and prizes.

Even with the calendar year coming to an end, there are still ample opportunities for the Reignmakers Football community to take advantage of:

All 2022 primary drops with remaining inventory will be removed from the site on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET — from that point on, customers will only be able to purchase 2022 player cards on the secondary market to use in the playoffs and beyond.

— from that point on, customers will only be able to purchase 2022 player cards on the secondary market to use in the playoffs and beyond. The season-end franchise score leaderboard snapshot on January 4, 2023, will offer $200K in prizes .

. There will be $25K in Franchise Score Weekly Drive leaderboard rewards offered during each round of the playoffs.

leaderboard rewards offered during each round of the playoffs. Community members will have opportunities to earn $1 million in contest prizes during each round of the playoffs.

Now is a great time to consider bolstering your 2022 collection. Here’s everything you need to know about 2022 Reignmakers Football cards following this football season:

We expect to offer $100K in weekly prizes for contests gated exclusively for 2022 card holders.

for contests gated exclusively for 2022 card holders. We plan to have 10% of the 2023 Elite to Reignmakers tier card inventory dedicated to prizes in contests gated exclusively for 2022 card holders.

dedicated to prizes in contests gated exclusively for 2022 card holders. We estimate that 2022 cards will be valued at approximately 10% of franchise score value in 2023 . This conversion will take place on August 1, 2023. There will be a number of monthly offseason snapshots that will offer customers the opportunity to win money via their 2022 cards at full value till that point. Full schedule on HERE.

. This conversion will take place on August 1, 2023. There will be a number of monthly offseason snapshots that will offer customers the opportunity to win money via their 2022 cards at full value till that point. Full schedule on HERE. We plan to offer curated collection-oriented challenges for 2022 player cards that will reward customers with unique prizes.

We will continue to support the 2022 player cards within the Marketplace functionality, including supporting the ability to buy and sell 2022 cards.

2022 cards will be used for combinations in our new craft & burning functionality that will allow holders to receive first off the line 2023 cards. We plan to allocate 10% of the 2023 Elite to Reignmakers tier card inventory to this functionality. This is scheduled to launch after the football playoffs with more details to be shared in January.

In 2023, the Reignmakers Football community can expect enhancements to the user experience as we look to grow the game! The 2023 player card supply is slated to begin rolling out in the spring with the new trade-in and burning functionality. We plan to launch preseason football contests as another way to secure 2023 card inventory.

In summary, we anticipate that the 2023 planned inventory for Elite to Reignmaker tier cards will not be more than the 2022 supply. We expect to drop and auction less inventory next year. Instead, we plan to allocate approximately 30% of the 2023 Elite to Reignmakers tier card inventory as follows:

10% to prizes in contests gated exclusively for 2022 card holders;

10% to prizes in contests gated exclusively for 2023 cards; and

10% for our new craft & burning functionality.

We are committed to improving the Reignmakers Football user experience, including by providing:

● Easier ways to enter contests and manage lineups;

● Increased opportunities to earn prizes through collection-oriented games and mechanics;

● Additional ways to shop for player cards on DraftKings Marketplace, including group pack breaks and player comparison tools; and

● Improved fantasy statistics integrations.

Thank you to everyone who has participated in Reignmakers Football thus far! We are energized by all of your engagement and are looking forward to what the future holds for this new DraftKings product.

