This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 17).

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best weeklong and seasonlong additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad, and which SuperStars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Derrick Henry Misses Practice Monday, No Injury Designation

Henry did not participate in Monday’s practice after rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown vs. the Texans this weekend. One missed practice is nothing to be concerned about, but if he misses practices again Tuesday, it could be an issue — the Titans are playing on a short week this Thursday vs. the Cowboys. Tennessee is currently on the AFC playoff bubble and will try to force Henry if he can go. Without an injury designation, he is likely more probable than questionable, but this is a situation to watch.

Tua Tagovailoa Re-Enters Concussion Protocol

Tagovailoa is back in the concussion protocol this week after a disappointing three-interception game vs. the Packers. He started hot, but after turning the ball over multiple times, the Dolphins lost the game. This is concerning for Tagovailoa’s season and career, as he did not seem to take a major hit that would’ve led to a concussion in the game. The Dolphins will likely be more careful than they were earlier this season with their rising star quarterback. Tagovailoa likely leans doubtful for Week 17.

Jalen Hurts to Return in Week 17?

The Eagles clinched the playoffs, despite their loss to the Cowboys last week. Jalen Hurts missed that game due to a shoulder injury. This week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni refuses to rule out Hurts. The Eagles do have one thing to play for yet: home field advantage throughout the playoffs. This would be a massive advantage over the Cowboys, 49ers and Vikings. But they only need one more win, and they have two weeks remaining. It would be surprising to see Hurts suit up this weekend.

Mike White Named Starting Quarterback for Remainder of Season

Zach Wilson is inactive for Week 17 vs. the Seahawks. White will take the reins in New York for the remainder of the season. White has been impressive while healthy, while Wilson was benched last game for poor performance. Despite their inconsistent quarterback play, the Jets are still on the playoff bubble in the AFC. White starting benefits Garrett Wilson, who he has established a good connection with.

Wait and See Approach for Lamar Jackson and Tyler Lockett Injuries

Jackson and Lockett are truly questionable to play this week after their respective head coaches said they’d take a “wait and see” approach to their injuries. Jackson has been out for multiple weeks, and the Ravens already clinched a playoff berth. He likely leans doubtful considering Week 17 is not that important to the Ravens, aside from it being a matchup against the rival Steelers. Lockett, on the other hand, is fighting for the Seahawks’ season. He recently had hand surgery, but Pete Carroll was originally optimistic about his chances to play. We’ll have to wait and see.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 17 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week, if you’re not going to use them again.

James Conner - RB - Elite - $70

Conner’s price dropped significantly this week because the Cardinals are not a playoff team. He only has two weeks of productivity remaining, but for this week, he is a great option at the ELITE tier for $70. Conner is catching five-plus passes in most of his games, and he is touching the ball at least 20 times per game. He has touchdown upside, and he is usually in the top seven or eight running backs via consensus projections. Just don’t purchase his player card with the expectation that it’ll have utility for more than these last two weeks of the season.

Josh Jacobs - RB - Elite - $140

Jacobs finally had a bad game last week vs. the Steelers, and while the Raiders are technically still alive to make the playoffs, they likely will not. Jacobs is similar to Conner this week, but with more upside. He is touchdown-dependent, but he finds the end zone in most of his games. The Raiders will continue to rely on him with Derek Carr struggling under center.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Jalen Hurts - QB- Elite - $439

Hurts is likely to sit the next two weeks, though he has not yet been ruled out. Even if he does sit out, he is a top option in the NFL playoffs. Stacking him with A.J. Brown sets a lineup up to win in the second week of playoffs, and the Eagles have the team to go deep into the playoffs — perhaps even all the way to the Super Bowl. With $1 million on the line every week of the playoffs, Hurts will be in high demand when he is fully recovered from his injured shoulder.

CeeDee Lamb - WR - Elite - $450

There are a few stud wide receivers in the NFL playoff picture currently: Brown, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. CeeDee Lamb fits in there with the best of them, and he could be a high-leverage play, as his name recognition isn’t as high. Pair him with Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are likely to go deep into the playoffs, but they’ll have to play their way through with the Eagles in first place in the division. That gives Lamb even more upside in the playoffs.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best SuperStar value adds at each rarity tier.

Christian McCaffrey - RB - Legendary - $1,575

While the NFL playoffs are loaded with high-upside wide receivers, the running back situation is less optimistic. Tony Pollard is splitting with Ezekiel Elliott. The Chiefs have been inconsistent at the position all season. The Bills prefer to throw the football. Miles Sanders has been disappointing. Joe Mixon has good upside, but he falls off the map sometimes. Dalvin Cook and McCaffrey are the two best options, and McCaffrey has the lead due to his role in San Francisco’s passing attack. His LEGENDARY tier player card is expensive but worth it for the huge value he brings to the table during the playoffs.

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.