DraftKings Reignmakers Week 17 Main Slate Breakdown

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

Week 17 Headlines

The Titans will turn to Malik Willis in a must-win game on Thursday night.

Tua Tagovailoa is back in the concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will start in a must-win spot vs. the Patriots.

Justin Fields needs to average 98 rushing yards over the next two games to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season rushing record by a quarterback.

Jalen Hurts (shoulder) has not yet been ruled out from starting in Week 17.

“We’ll just have to see” if Lamar Jackson (knee) is able to play this weekend, says Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Cowboys at Titans, Thursday 8:15 PM ET

In the final Thursday Night Football Showdown slate of the year, the Titans host the visiting Cowboys as 10-point dogs in Week 17.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has already reported that Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will miss the remainder of the regular season, which means it will be another week with Willis under center for Tennessee. Willis has now started three games this season, but he has not yet exceeded 100 passing yards in any of them, which, for a quarterback, seems not great. With Willis at the helm, all Titans receivers would be off the table on a full slate of games, but in Showdown formats, I can see the argument for taking a shot on Treylon Burks. Expect a heavy diet of Derrick Henry once again from the Titans.

As for Willis himself, he’s a fine Captain option on this slate due to his rushing ability. I’m not sure I would pair Willis and Henry in the same lineups, as they take away red-zone rushing attempts from each other, but building lineups with one of the two and three Cowboys makes sense.

CeeDee Lamb has gone over 120 receiving yards in back-to-back games for the Cowboys, and he’ll be up there with Henry and Dak Prescott as the most popular Captain options on the Thursday slate. While I’d prefer the ceiling for Lamb, Prescott has been adding rush attempts and spreading the ball around enough that Captain builds with him and some combination of Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz make sense.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard remain entrenched in a committee at running back, but Pollard is maintaining enough of a role in the receiving game to remain fantasy-relevant — even after getting out-carried by Zeke in three of the last four games. Zeke has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games, but he’ll have a lower floor if he ever stops converting in the red zone. He probably misses the cut as a Captain, but he’s a strong Flex play vs. Tennessee.

Best Buy: Dak Prescott ($8.90, $33, $400, $2,250, $4,299)

Dolphins at Patriots, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins and Patriots enter Week 17 on losing streaks of four and two games, respectively, but both remain in the playoff hunt.

The Patriots are juggling a few injuries on offense — Hunter Henry (knee) was forced to leave Week 16, while Damien Harris (thigh) and DeVante Parker (concussion) have been sidelined with multi-week injuries. I am considering all three questionable to play in Week 17, barring further news early in the week. As long as Harris remains out, Rhamondre Stevenson is set up for workhorse duties out of the backfield, but it’s not a bad time to sell his cards with Harris’ return presumably still on the horizon. Kendrick Bourne was the biggest beneficiary with Henry and Parker out of the lineup last week, but it’s going to be hard to rely on any receiver beyond Jakobi Meyers regardless of the other players in the lineup.

News broke on Monday that Tua Tagovailoa had been placed in concussion protocol, and he has been ruled out for Week 17 by coach Mike McDaniel, throwing a wrench in Miami’s playoff plans. When Tagovailoa last missed a game in Week 6, Teddy Bridgewater torched the Vikings for 329 yards with two touchdowns while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 306 receiving yards. The matchup will be much tougher this time around, though, as Minnesota has been the most generous defense to opposing passing games this season, while New England ranks in the middle of the pack.

At running back, Jeff Wilson Jr. returned last week from a hip injury to lead Miami in carries over Raheem Mostert 9-8. With Miami’s playoff hopes suddenly in question, I’d have a hard time pulling the trigger on either back as long as the work is divided 50-50.

Best Buy: None

Broncos at Chiefs, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Chiefs are tied with the Bills at 12-3 atop the AFC, and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns against the hapless Broncos in Week 17 in a game they need to win to keep their hopes of a first-round bye alive.

Kansas City generated only modest offensive production last week vs. Seattle in a relatively easy 24-10 win. Patrick Mahomes avoided setting a season-low in passing yards in that game by a single yard (224), and over half of that yardage went to Travis Kelce, who finished with a 6-113-0 receiving line. Heading into last week, it looked like JuJu Smith-Schuster may be separating himself from the other Chiefs receivers with target shares of 26 and 24% entering Week 16, but he face-planted vs. the Seahawks with a 3-27-0 line on four targets. Wide receiver remains a difficult-to-predict position in Kansas City for fantasy purposes.

I maintain my longer-term belief in Isiah Pacheco as a player to target heading into the playoffs, but spike weeks continue to elude the Chiefs rookie running back. The good news is that Pacheco’s 64% rushing share was his second-highest mark of the season.

Russell Wilson was able to return from a concussion in Week 16 after missing one game, but it made no difference for the Broncos, who were blown out by the Rams 51-14. After the game, the team moved on from head coach Nathaniel Hackett, putting an interim staff in place to close out a disappointing season in Denver. When it comes to Reignmakers, the only player I’d have any interest from Denver in is Jerry Jeudy, who continues to command a heavy target share, even with Courtland Sutton back in the lineup.

Best Buy: Patrick Mahomes ($11, $40, $480, $4,888, $11,900)

Saints at Eagles, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

The Saints have become razor-thin at the wide receiver position, where Chris Olave missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, and Jarvis Landry was placed on IR with an ankle injury. Olave was unable to practice in any capacity last week, and his Week 17 status is not yet known. If Olave is unable to play, we can safely ignore New Orleans’ passing game, which generated only 92 yards last week. If Olave returns, he will have some appeal as the “last man standing” in the receiver group.

Alvin Kamara exceeded 100 scrimmage yards and added a rushing touchdown last week. New Orleans is a long shot to reach the playoffs, but Kamara’s floor prices have fallen enough that I’m willing to take some short-term shots on him in Reignmakers.

Gardner Minshew filled in admirably for Jalen Hurts (shoulder) last week, though the Eagles were defeated 40-34 by the Cowboys. It sounds like Hurts has a chance to return this weekend, and I’m considering him questionable to play in Week 17 for now. Whether or not Hurts plays on Sunday, his shoulder injury appears to be minor, and I’m interested in stacking his cards ahead of the Eagles’ playoff run.

Dallas Goedert was back in the lineup last week following a five-game absence. His nine percent target share was a season-low, but he was on the field for 93% of the team’s snaps. There’s not much new to say about A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Miles Sanders, who all remain attractive targets in the marketplace ahead of a potential Eagles Super Bowl run.

Best Buy: Jalen Hurts ($7.25, $30, $439, $2,999.77, $15,000)

Colts at Giants, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Daniel Jones went over 300 yards passing in Week 16 vs. the Vikings, finishing with a 334-1-1 line in a losing effort. While it’s nice to see Jones turn in a performance like this, the Vikings are allowing the most passing yards per game to opposing offenses in 2022. The Giants will face a tougher test in this one against a Colts defense that ranks within the bottom 10 in the same category, and the game’s low 38.5-point total reflects this expectation.

Last week, Jones distributed passes fairly evenly among Richie James Jr., Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton. In a tougher matchup this week, I’m passing on this group. It was nice to see Saquon Barkley bounce back with 133 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown vs. the Vikings, and he’ll be a high-end RB1 this weekend vs. Indianapolis.

Zack Moss functioned as a workhorse back in the team’s first full game without Jonathan Taylor (ankle). Moss’ 86% rushing share in Week 16 was the second-highest mark posted by a Colts running back all season. Deon Jackson and Jordan Wilkins linger, but for now, this looks like Moss’ backfield in Indianapolis.

Nick Foles struggled in his first start of the season, throwing for only 143 scoreless yards with three interceptions, and no Colts receiver had more than Jelani Woods’ 43 yards receiving. In a game with a low total and with no shot of making the playoffs, Colts receiving game options are safely ignored in Week 17.

Best Buy: Saquon Barkley ($4.80, $19.98, $189, $579, $10,999)

Panthers at Buccaneers, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

In a game with massive playoff implications, the Panthers will visit Tampa Bay as three-point underdogs in a game with a low 39.5-point total.

In terms of how these teams match up with each other, the Bucs have been very tough against the pass all season but a middle-of-the-pack defense against opposing run games. That puts Carolina in a decent spot, as they would prefer a run-heavy game plan that gives 30-plus carries to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard.

Sam Darnold has now exceeded 200 passing yards in back-to-back games, and while that doesn’t sound like much, it’s an improvement from the production Carolina was getting out of the position before Darnold’s season debut. With Darnold under center, DJ Moore has now exceeded a 30% target share in three of four games, and he does feel a little underpriced in the marketplace, but this is probably not the week to play him.

The Bucs dinked-and-dunked their way to a much-needed 19-16 win vs. the Cardinals in Week 16 in a game that saw Leonard Fournette lead all Bucs receivers in receptions (nine), receiving yards (90) and targets (10). It was the second double-digit target game of the season for Fournette, who added a 20-72-0 line on the ground. Fournette suddenly looks like a valuable fantasy RB once again while fending off Rachaad White for lead back duties.

Fournette’s success was bad news for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who combined for only 92 scoreless yards. As bad as the Bucs have been, they are still overwhelming favorites to win the NFC South, and the floor prices of Godwin and Evans’ cards have fallen to reasonable levels.

Tom Brady feels similarly underpriced as the 17th-most expensive QB in the marketplace (using CORE Genesis pricing). This hasn’t been Brady’s best season by any means, but Tampa Bay still leads the league in passing attempts by a significant margin. In fact, in order to find a team that has thrown more than the Bucs’ 2022 average of 44.8 attempts per game, you have to go all the way back to the 2012 Detroit Lions (46.3)!

Best Buy: Tom Brady ($4.94, $18, $195, $666, $3,300)

Browns at Commanders, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Deshaun Watson had perhaps his worst performance as a Brown last week, completing only 15 of 31 passes for 135 scoreless yards and an interception in a 17-10 loss vs. the Saints. I’m not sure we should expect much better from him this week on the road vs. the Commanders in a game with a low 40.5-point total. If there’s one positive, it’s that Watson is still feeding the ball to Amari Cooper, who has a 28% target share in Watson’s four starts.

Carson Wentz saw his first action since October after the Commanders benched Taylor Heinicke midway through Washington’s Week 16 loss vs. San Francisco. Wentz was actually fantasy-viable before injuring his finger early in the season, exceeding the 300-yard passing mark in three of his first five games to start 2022. Washington has already announced Wentz as the Week 17 starter.

Jahan Dotson’s early season boom corresponded with Wentz’s time under center, and I have more interest in him with Wentz starting this weekend. Terry McLaurin is in play regardless of quarterback, while Curtis Samuel and Logan Thomas are probably too thin to be played on a full slate.

In the backfield, Brian Robinson Jr. logged a season-high in rushing share while Antonio Gibson hit a season-low. Robinson was not very productive against a tough San Francisco defense, but the underlying usage is notable. Head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday that Gibson has an unspecified sprain, so that will now be a situation to watch over the coming days.

Best Buy: Brian Robinson Jr. ($1.25, $8, $65.99, $399, $1,100)

Bears at Lions, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

In a matchup that currently boasts the highest total of Week 17, the Bears will visit the Lions in an NFC North clash.

Chicago was unable to get much going last week vs. Buffalo, and the number in the box score that sticks out the most is Justin Field’s rushing production, where he was held to only 11 yards on seven attempts. This was Fields’ lowest output of the season, and he’ll now need to average nearly 100 yards rushing over the final two weeks to top Lamar Jackson’s single-season QB rushing record.

Khalil Herbert was activated from IR last week, but it didn’t impact David Montgomery much. Montgomery’s 55% rushing share last week was actually his second-highest mark of the season. The Lions have been generous to opposing rushers all year, and given the game’s high total, I don’t mind playing Montgomery here. With that being said, there is some risk, not only from Herbert but also Fields, who always looms as a rushing threat near the end zone.

In Week 16, the good news for Detroit was that Jared Goff threw for 355 yards with three touchdowns. The bad news was that those three touchdowns all went to Shane Zylstra. Detroit was unable to get anything going on the ground vs. Carolina, which led to the pass-heavy approach. How bad were things on the ground last week? Goff led the team in rushing with only 15 yards.

Looking past the Zylstra anomaly, there’s not too much else that sticks out from the box score. Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to dominate in targets, with DJ Chark Jr. and Josh Reynolds fighting for leftovers. The Lions also continue to take a cautious approach with Jameson Williams, who has played only 45 snaps in his first four games as a pro.

Best Buy: Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9, $50, $299, $1,399, $2,900)

Cardinals at Falcons, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Desmond Ridder was a little better in his second start as a pro, this time throwing for 218 scoreless yards. From a fantasy perspective though, it was concerning to see his rushing yardage down from 38 yards in his debut to only eight yards last week. Ridder’s short-term fantasy value will be driven by his rushing production, which has been uneven through two starts.

Ridder’s presence in the offense has been good for Drake London, who has now averaged 83 yards through Ridder’s first two games. London is a shakier long-term hold with Atlanta’s playoff hopes dead, but he’s a fine boom-bust option on a week-to-week basis given his cheap pricing in the Reignmakers Marketplace. Tyler Allgeier has begun to separate from Cordarrelle Patterson in the backfield, and it makes sense that the team would want to get a closer look at their rookie running back as Atlanta turns its eye toward the future.

The Cardinals were down to their third-string quarterback last week when Trace McSorley got the start vs. Tampa Bay. Colt McCoy (concussion) should have a chance to return in Week 17, but either way, this will be a bottom-tier aerial attack down the stretch. With that being said, we can probably expect a different target distribution this Sunday if McCoy is able to return after Greg Dortch was McSorley’s favorite target in Week 16.

I do have some interest in James Conner, who has now crested 100 scrimmage yards in three of his last four games, with four touchdowns over that stretch. Despite his recent success, Conner is currently listed as the 20th-most expensive RB in the Reignmakers Marketplace. That discount does make some sense since Arizona has been eliminated from playoff contention, but if you’re still placing value in Weeks 16 and 17, Conner looks attractive here.

Best Buy: James Conner ($3.15, $15, $89, $399, $6,100)

Jaguars at Texans, Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Jacksonville has come all the way back to tie the Titans at 7-8 atop the AFC South, and the Jaguars now have the inside track with a relatively non-threatening matchup in Week 17 vs. the Texans.

Last week vs. the Jets, the passing game took a step back, with Zay Jones following his three-touchdown Week 15 performance with a 1-14-0 receiving line in Week 16. Evan Engram kept the ball rolling though, and I’m not sure there is another tight end outside of Travis Kelce I’d rather roster in fantasy formats right now. Engram has now led the team in target share in each of the past three games.

Against the Jets, the Jaguars ran the ball a season-high 39 times, and although Travis Etienne Jr. posted his lowest rushing share (56%) since Week 12, it was still good for 22 carries in a high-volume attack. Etienne now sets his sights on a Texans defense that has allowed the most rushing yards per game in 2022, and with Jacksonville’s playoff hopes looking brighter and brighter, I’m very interested in buying his cards right now.

The Texans welcomed back Brandin Cooks last week following a three-game absence related to a calf injury. Quite frankly, that’s where the fantasy analysis begins and ends for the Texans, who are playing out the string on their 2022 season. I’m not overly excited about Cooks, but with a $2 floor at RARE tier, he’s at least worth a mention here.

Best Buy: Travis Etienne Jr. ($4.27, $24.95, $189.69, $499, $3,150)

49ers at Raiders, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Based on Deebo Samuel’s (ankle) original three-week return timeline, he’d miss Week 17 before potentially returning in Week 18. With the 49ers locked into a playoff spot, I’d expect the team to take a cautious approach here. Assuming Samuel does sit out this week, it would be good news for Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, who combined for 15 targets on Brock Purdy’s 22 pass attempts last week. I’d expect Christian McCaffrey to be a little more involved in the passing game this week vs. the Raiders, but there is enough volume here without Samuel for all three.

Josh Jacobs totaled only 50 scrimmage yards vs. the Steelers in Week 16 — his lowest output of the season — and things won’t get any easier in Week 17 against a 49ers defense that has allowed the fewest rushing yards to opponents this season. Jacobs still gets enough volume to remain in play, but expectations should be tempered heading into Week 17.

With Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow back in the lineup the past two weeks, Davante Adams’ target share has been on the decline. Adams’ 25% target share over that timeframe is notably lower than his 31% season average.

Best Buy: Brandon Aiyuk ($1.95, $12, $150, $499, $5,500)

Jets at Seahawks, Sunday 4:05 PM ET

The Jets have long-term questions to be answered at QB heading into Week 16 after Chris Streveler relieved Zach Wilson midway through last week’s loss vs. the Jaguars. Wilson was seemingly benched for poor play after throwing for 92 yards with an interception. Asked about the substitution after the game, head coach Robert Saleh said the team was looking to “spark” the ground game. Fortunately for New York, it looks like Mike White will be able to return from his rib injury this week, and he will start vs. Seattle. Wilson is expected to be inactive this weekend, with Joe Flacco serving as the backup QB. With White back, I’m interested once again in Garrett Wilson, who has averaged 111 receiving yards in White’s three starts this season.

New York got almost nothing going on the ground in Week 16, and Zonovan Knight has now rushed for only 21 yards over his past two games after his fast start.

The wheels are beginning to fall off for the Seahawks, who have now lost five of their last six games and fallen under .500 to 7-8 on the season. After Geno Smith’s strong start to the season, he has now been held under 265 yards in three straight games, and Tyler Lockett’s (finger) absence isn’t helping matters. Notoriously optimistic head coach Pete Carroll did say the team will “see where” Lockett is this week, but Lockett was unable to practice in any capacity throughout last week.

DK Metcalf has exceeded a 20% target share in six straight games, but he gets a tough matchup here against a Jets defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards to opponents on the season. The Jets are only slightly less stingy to opposing rushers, but Kenneth Walker III is in play this week on workload alone. Walker has seen rushing shares of 86 and 84% over the past two weeks, as Seattle has phased out auxiliary backs Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas recently.

Best Buy: Garrett Wilson ($3, $18, $130, $499, N/A)

Rams at Chargers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Baker Mayfield looked good in his third start as a Ram, leading his team to a 51-14 win over the punchless Broncos in Week 16. Tyler Higbee was by far Mayfield’s favorite pass catcher in the game, generating targets on 11 of Mayfield’s 28 throws. Beyond Higbee, there’s not much here with Cooper Kupp (ankle), Allen Robinson (ankle) and Ben Skowronek (calf) all on IR.

I do have some interest in Cam Akers, who had his best game of the season last week with a 28-118-3 rushing line. While the Rams’ playoff hopes are dead, Akers may be motivated to finish the season strong after his future with the team was called into question when he was sent away from the team shortly before the trade deadline.

Keenan Allen saw a ludicrous 47% target share last week in the Chargers’ win vs. the Colts, and he has now met or exceeded a 24% target share in five of six games since returning from injury in Week 11. Allen’s ascension in the offense has been bad news for Mike Williams, who has just one game with a target share of over 20% over that same timeframe.

Austin Ekeler’s fantasy production has also been negatively correlated with Allen’s return. Before Allen was activated in Week 11, Ekeler had exceeded a 20% target share in four straight games — a mark he has reached only once in six games since Allen rejoined the team. Ekeler is still getting ample work out of the backfield, and he has four touchdowns over the past three games, but the floor feels lower for him given Allen’s recent usage.

Best Buy: Cam Akers ($1.98, $7.69, $59.69, $300, $969)

Vikings at Packers, Sunday 4:25 PM ET

T.J. Hockenson matched Justin Jefferson with 16 targets apiece in Minnesota’s Week 16 victory vs. the Giants, while K.J. Osborn fell back to Earth after his Week 15 explosion. Also in the receiving game, Adam Thielen may be running out of gas after posting his two lowest target shares of the season over the past two weeks. The Packers rank No. 3 in terms of fewest passing yards allowed in 2022, but the game still has a relatively high total (47). I’m treating Jefferson and Hockenson as elite options at their respective positions.

Kirk Cousins currently ranks as the seventh-most expensive quarterback in the Reignmakers Marketplace (using CORE Genesis pricing), and that feels about right, especially factoring in the additional playoff games Minnesota should play. There’s not much left to say about Dalvin Cook, who I’ll still view as an elite option in Reignmakers as long as he lacks the SuperStar tag.

The main story to watch in Green Bay this week will be the status of Christian Watson as he works his way back from a hip injury sustained in Week 16. Head coach Matt LaFleur called Watson “day-to-day” on Sunday, and I am considering him questionable to play in what amounts to another must-win game for the Packers. Based on last week’s usage Romeo Doubs would likely be the biggest winner should Watson be held out this weekend.

Best Buy: T.J. Hockenson ($2.50, $10.75, $100, $700, $3,500)

Steelers at Ravens, Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, “We’ll just have to see” when asked about the status of Lamar Jackson (knee) early this week. Jackson’s potential return would be a welcomed sight for the Ravens’ passing game, which has been held under 200 yards in each of Tyler Huntley’s starts. The team is also without Devin Duvernay (foot), who has been placed on IR. That leaves Demarcus Robinson, DeSean Jackson and Sammy Watkins as Baltimore’s wide receiver options … in other words, expect a lot of targets for Mark Andrews if Jackson returns. In the backfield, Gus Edwards is still pulling too much work out of the backfield for me to be excited about J.K. Dobbins.

The Steelers have now won three of their last four games, but they still have only around a one percent chance of making the playoffs at 7-8. Kenny Pickett exceeded 200 passing yards for the fourth time in his career last week, and the team may be forced to lean on him in Week 17 against a Baltimore defense that ranks third in terms of limiting opponent rushing yardage.

That sets up well for Diontae Johnson, who had led the team in target share in four straight games before being out-targeted by Najee Harris last week. Johnson has yet to score a touchdown this season, and that makes him a scary Captain play, but he’s a strong option at Flex. Considering Harris’ tough matchup on the ground, Pickett is probably the only other player I’d want to Captain from the Pittsburgh side.

Best Buy: Lamar Jackson ($4.94, $19.99, $219.99, $2,750, $17,000)

Bills at Bengals, Monday 8:30 PM ET

The passing game came alive for Cincinnati in Week 16 with Joe Burrow throwing for 375 yards vs. the Patriots — his second-highest output of the season — and we should see more of the same this week in a game with the second-highest total on the Week 17 slate.

We will need to keep an eye on the status of Tyler Boyd (finger), who was in and out of last week’s contest. Trenton Irwin stepped up with Boyd limited, converting four targets into two receiving touchdowns, along with 45 yards. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for 20 targets, and both would be safe bets for double-digit targets, especially if Boyd is inactive or limited on Monday. Joe Mixon posted his highest rushing share since Week 8, and he looks to have finally regained his workhorse role in the backfield after ceding some work to Samaje Perine, who filled in admirably when Mixon was forced to miss Weeks 12 and 13 with an injury.

Stefon Diggs has quietly disappointed over the past month, with only 123 total receiving yards over his last three games. The Bills will need Diggs to be more active this week against a tougher opponent, and I do like buying in on Diggs here, but his cards remain expensive in the Reignmakers Marketplace even through this recent slump.

With Diggs falling, Dawson Knox has been rising after posting three consecutive weeks with a target share at or above 20%. Gabe Davis logged his highest target share in over a month last week, but he feels more like a touchdown-or-bust play than the every-week WR2 many were expecting before the season began.

In the backfield, James Cook’s volume was on the rise last week, but I’m attributing that more to game flow than anything else. Devin Singletary once again feels like an overlooked fantasy option as we enter the playoffs, and I like him as a cheap long-term buy here.

Best Buy: Devin Singletary ($1.99, $9, $80, $480, $2,500)

