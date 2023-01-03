This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Week 18).

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate.

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best weeklong and seasonlong additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad, and which SuperStars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Tragic On-Field Incident

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game ended after a few minutes due to safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field. The game will not resume this week, according to the NFL. “The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the league said in a statement. It is unclear when or whether this game will be resumed.

Green Bay Packers and Detriot Lions Flexed to Sunday Night

The Green Bay Packers and Detriot Lions will play on Sunday night with both teams vying for the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and company control their own destiny. It is a win-and-in for the Packers. Jared Goff and company, after a horrible start to the season, only need one more bit of luck to make the playoffs: a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss. The Lions will know their fate before the game starts, but the Packers will not. This has implications for the DraftKings Reignmakers Sunday night showdown slate.

Tua Tagovailoa Unlikely to Play in Week 18

The Miami Dolphins are fighting for playoffs this week against the New York Jets, but they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ star quarterback is still in concussion protocol, and he is not in the Dolphins’ game plan for Sunday. “With Tua, I haven’t even thought about playing status,” head coach Mike McDaniel said. Teddy Bridgewater will start if he is healthy enough to play. If not, Skylar Thompson will take over under center.

Justin Fields Questionable Against the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Fields is currently questionable for Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after taking seven sacks last week against the Detroit Lions. The Lions won 41-10 after Fields ran for 100+ rushing yards in the first quarter. Fields is a major fantasy football asset, despite the Chicago Bears being eliminated from the playoffs. There is no reason for him to push it in Week 18, as he already broke the quarterback rushing record.

Lamar Jackson Continues to Miss Practice, Jalen Hurts Returns

When asked whether or not Lamar Jackson will practice this week, head coach John Harbaugh simply said: “I don’t know.” Jackson has missed four consecutive games, and he was expected to return to the field weeks ago. He will likely sit out one more week since the Ravens clinched playoffs already. Jalen Hurts, on the other hand, is expected to play this week as the Philadelphia Eagles seek a division title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Weekly Welcomes

Looking to have some fun this week, but don’t really care about the rest of the NFL season? This section highlights the best value adds at each position based on Week 18 projections and prices. Don’t forget to sell your player cards after the week if you’re not going to use them again.

Jared Goff - QB - Elite - $174

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are hoping for a Seattle Seahawks loss before their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers. If the Seahawks lose, the Lions would make the playoffs with a win. Goff has at least three passing touchdowns in three of his last four games and 300+ passing yards in two of his last four games. He has the potential to outscore Aaron Rodgers this week and if he does, players will need him to win the DraftKings Reignmakers showdown contest. He is a great weekly stream at the ELITE tier.

Aaron Jones - RB - Elite - $115

Speaking of great weekly streaming options, Aaron Jones has plenty of upside at the running back position. As previously mentioned, the Packers-Lions game has been flexed to Sunday night. Jones has 90+ rushing yards in two of his last three games, and he catches passes out of the backfield, too. His upside is limited with AJ Dillon vulturing touchdowns, but he is likely the best RB available in Sunday night’s matchup.

Season-Long Stashes

Looking to add to your DraftKings Reignmakers’ squad for the rest of the year? This section highlights the best long-term value adds for the remainder of the season.

Austin Ekeler - RB - Elite - $258

Austin Ekeler has SuperStar status, which means he can’t be played in unison with his star quarterback Justin Herbert. However, he still has huge upside throughout the playoffs, which the Los Angeles Chargers finally clinched. Ekeler has at least a touchdown in four consecutive games now and at least two touchdowns in two of his last three games. He has three games this season in which he caught double-digit passes out of the backfield, too. With 193 rush attempts and 103 receptions, it’s clear Ekeler is a focal point of the Chargers’ offense. There are more big-name wide receivers than running backs in the playoffs, and Ekeler provides contrarian upside that few others do.

CeeDee Lamb - WR - Elite - $410

CeeDee Lamb remains on the season-long stashes list this week. As mentioned last week, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to go deep into the playoffs, and Dak Prescott’s connection with Lamb gets stronger by the week. This past week, he caught 11 passes for 100 yards. The week prior, he caught 10 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. It’ll be hard to win contests without him during the playoffs.

Superstar Steals

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best SuperStar value adds at each rarity tier.

Jalen Hurts - QB - Legendary - $2,600

Jalen Hurts is expected to play this week against the New Orleans Saints, which gives him an additional week of upside on DraftKings Reignmakers. The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win this week, and if that happens, Hurts could be the top quarterback option, even ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. He has SuperStar status, so grab a LEGENDARY tier Hurts while his price is down due to his recent shoulder injury.

