The First Pack Drop of Reignmakers UFC Season 1 is Here

The first official pack drop of Reignmakers UFC Season 1 is here! DraftKings’ Genesis UFC pack drop will take place today, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Why the Genesis Set Matters: Unlike Event cards, which are limited to a single event, Genesis cards are playable throughout the UFC season. Additionally, Genesis cards offer a 5x points multiplier towards a collector’s Franchise Score.

What You Need to Know:

During this UFC season, DraftKings will offer $12M in 2023 rewards. Collectors can compete for a share of these rewards by building their collections through Genesis pack drops, Event pack drops, and the secondary marketplace .

. Octagon Pass Holders will have early access to the Genesis Standard Packs, with the number of packs available based on the tier of the pass held. Octagon Pass Holders will also have access to regular DFS free contests and monthly Sportsbook free bets (subject to state-eligibility requirements). This eligibility will be determined based on a snapshot that took place on January 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

In addition to today’s pack sale, there will also be auctions for Reignmakers UFC Genesis Player Cards, starting with UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Gastelum fighter game cards and then moving on to UFC 283 fighter game cards.

Drop Details:

During the drop, the following packs will be available:

2023 Genesis PREMIUM Pack:

Cost: $349.99

Count: 5,544

Cards Per Pack: 5

Average Results Per Pack: 0.08 REIGNMAKER cards, 0.65 LEGENDARY cards, 1.32 ELITE cards, 2.95 RARE cards, 0 CORE cards

2023 Genesis STANDARD Pack:

Cost: $34.99

Count: 23,625

Cards Per Pack: 5

Average Results Per Pack: 0 REIGNMAKER cards, 0 LEGENDARY cards, 0.103 ELITE cards, 0.733 RARE cards, 4.164 CORE cards

2023 Genesis CORE Add-On Pack:

Cost: $4.99

Count: 32,461

Cards Per Pack: 1

Average Results Per Pack: 0 REIGNMAKER cards, 0 LEGENDARY cards, 0 ELITE cards, 0 RARE cards, 1 CORE cards

Join the pack drop here at 12:00 p.m. ET today.

Learn More:

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.