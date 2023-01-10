This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Wild Card).

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Tua Tagovailoa Not Cleared for Football Activities

Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t played football since Christmas, and he is still not cleared to participate in football-related activities, according to head coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniel suggested the team will have more information on Wednesday and there have not been any setbacks to report in Tagovailoa’s recovery process. After what happened to the Miami Dolphins star quarterback earlier in the season, the team will be hesitant to push him out there with a head injury. He is truly questionable for Wild Card weekend.

Lamar Jackson and Gus Edwards Questionable for Wild Card Round

Lamar Jackson is also questionable headed into Wild Card weekend. Ian Rapoport reported that “no one truly knows” if Jackson will suit up. After multiple weeks off, there is reason to have hope that Jackson will play, but the situation is rather unclear at the moment. Gus Edwards is also questionable for this week’s Wild Card round after suffering a head injury in Week 18. The Baltimore Ravens will have a difficult path to victory against the Cincinnati Bengals without Jackson and Edwards on the field.

Mike Williams X-Rays Negative, Questionable to Play

Mike Williams left last week’s game with a back injury, but his X-rays came back negative. It appears he suffered from back spasms, and if there is no significant damage to repair, he should be ready to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. He is currently questionable, but Williams, unlike Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson, likely leans probable.

Best Value Plays

This section highlights the best value adds this week based on Wild Card projections and prices.

Tom Brady - QB - Elite - $180

Tom Brady is cheap this week against the difficult Dallas Cowboys defense. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to lose this game, which would end Brady’s season and his DraftKings Reignmakers’ upside. But the Bucs should throw the ball 40+ times, and Brady has top-tier wide receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. He recently threw for more than 400 passing yards against the Carolina Panthers, and while a repeat performance is unlikely against the Cowboys’ top defense, his upside is clear. For $180 at the ELITE tier, he is worth the gamble, especially since he should be low-owned.

Jeff Wilson Jr. - RB - Elite - $95

This is a gamble, but Jeff Wilson Jr. could be the top running back for the Maimi Dolphins on Sunday if Raheem Mostert can’t suit up. If Tua Tagovailoa can’t suit up either, the Dolphins are going to have to rely on the rushing attack with either Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Wilson averaged 4.5 yards per carry against the New York Jets last week, and he has plenty of touchdown upside. Even if Mostert plays, Wilson does get red zone touches. If Mostert and Tagovailoa practice on Wednesday, avoid this recommendation, but until they’re officially playing, the upside is worth the risk.

Top Stacks

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best SuperStar and non-SuperStar stacks for this week’s playoff matchups.

Josh Allen - QB - Legendary - $4,500 // Stefon Diggs - WR - Elite - $550

The top stack this week is Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs against the Miami Dolphins. Both Allen and Diggs should have SuperStar status, but only one of two players in a QB/WR combo are eligible for the tag. Allen had the tag all season, and he keeps the tag headed into the NFL Wild Card round. To play this stack at the LEGENDARY tier, you’ll need LEGENDARY Allen and ELITE Diggs. Diggs had his first 100+ receiving-yard game in seven weeks last week against the New England Patriots, and he will look to build on that performance this weekend.

Justin Herbert - QB - Elite - $269 // Keenan Allen - WR - Elite - $337

One of the highest upside stacks this weekend is Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen. Herbert lost his SuperStar status last week when DraftKings Reignmakers updated for the playoffs. He has had a disappointing season, but the Los Angeles Chargers throw often. The Jacksonville Jaguars have not proven that they can stop the Chargers’ offense, and with Mike Williams potentially out or limited on Saturday, Allen should see a large target share. To upgrade this stack, add Austin Ekeler, who is currently a SuperStar. Those three make for a high-end triple stack in the Wild Round round.

