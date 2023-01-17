DraftKings Reignmakers: Weekly News and Marketplace Inefficiencies (Divisional Round)

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Divisional).

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Bengals OT Jonah Williams Suffers Dislocated Kneecap

News directly impacting players who are expected to start this weekend in the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round is almost nonexistent. The only significant injury currently reported is a dislocated kneecap for the Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams. He is an important part of the Bengals’ effort to keep Joe Burrow settled in the pocket, and if he can’t suit up on Sunday, it could impact the Bengals’ star quarterback’s upside. It takes time for deeper routes to Ja’Marr Chase to develop, and if Burrow is forced to check down more frequently, it could have negative fantasy implications for the duo. Williams is questionable.

Best Value Plays

This section highlights the best value adds this week based on Wild Card projections and prices.

Daniel Jones - QB - ELITE - $240

Jones shocked the Minnesota Vikings last weekend with a near-perfect performance. He threw for 300-plus passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Despite only handing the football to Saquon Barkley nine times, the New York Giants advanced to the next round of the playoffs. This weekend, they square off against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones has seen the Eagles’ defense twice already this season, and division games tend to be closer than anticipated. The Giants have a real shot in this game, but Jones will need to have a repeat performance. His upside is worth the $240 price tag at the ELITE tier.

Travis Kelce - TE - ELITE - $490

In deep roster contests, Kelce is the ultimate leverage play. He is the best tight end in the league, and perhaps in the history of the sport. He had 12 touchdowns this season on 110 receptions, and he is clearly Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he should find plenty of success, and the Kansas City Chiefs are not going to take their collective feet off the gas before the final seconds tick off the clock in this game after last week’s comeback. Kelce can be used in all formats, and stacking him with Mahomes makes a ton of sense.

Top Stacks

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best SuperStar and non-SuperStar stacks for this week’s playoff matchups.

Josh Allen - QB - LEGENDARY - $4,500 // Stefon Diggs - WR - ELITE - $550

The top stack this week remains Allen and Diggs. The Buffalo Bills struggled vs. the Miami Dolphins defensively, but their offense looked great. Allen threw for 350-plus passing yards and three touchdowns. Diggs caught seven passes for 100-plus receiving yards. He failed to find the end zone, but teams will not keep him from scoring throughout the playoffs. Allen to Diggs is a top-tier stack. It is basically two SuperStar-status players for the price of one.

Trevor Lawrence - QB - ELITE - $290 // Christian Kirk - WR - ELITE - $250

The second-best stack this weekend is clearly Mahomes and Kelce, but Lawrence and Kirk have tremendous upside for a fraction of the cost. It is unlikely Lawrence and Kirk move to the next round of the playoffs, but the Jaguars likely trail in this game and, if so, should pass most of the second half. Last week, Lawrence and company looked horrible until the second-half comeback vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence ended up passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw four interceptions, but in fantasy, that is mostly irrelevant. Kirk caught eight passes for 75-plus receiving yards and a touchdown. He has scoring potential in this upcoming game, too.

