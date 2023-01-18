This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC 283 DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 283, Genesis, and UFC Fight Night sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters, along with a random distribution of a majority of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

DraftKings is also releasing an event set pack drop prior to Saturday, where players can bolster their lineups with only fighters participating in UFC 283.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 283 event.

Brandon Moreno ($2)

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo are fighting this weekend for what feels like the hundredth time. In the duo’s first fight, it ended a majority draw. Then, Moreno won via a rear-naked choke. Figueiredo got a rematch six months later and won via unanimous decision. Since then, Moreno went on to beat Kai Kara-France, and now he is returning to settle the current 1-1-1 matchup with Figueiredo. Each fight has been uptempo and high-scoring from a fantasy sports perspective. Moreno has more finishing potential, and he is a slight favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at -120. Players will need exposure to this fight, and Moreno gets a slight edge for his upside.

Johnny Walker ($2)

Johnny Walker is one of the highest-upside fighters on this weekend’s UFC 283 card. He is currently a -190 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, but that doesn’t tell the full story. His opponent, Paul Craig, is a submission specialist who wins via tap out or loses via knockout. He is 16-5 in his career, but Walker is a powerful knockout artist, and his upside in this fight is close to a likely first-round knockout. Walker lost two of his last three fights, but those came against two of the highest-level competitors in the world. His last loss was against Jamahal Hill, who is fighting for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship on this same card. Walker is one of few fighters on this card that should get the job done in Round 1.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers UFC conversation on Twitter.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 283 event.

Glover Teixeira ($3)

Speaking of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, Glover Teixeira finds himself one victory away from regaining gold. The championship is currently vacant, and this is likely Teixeira’s last-ditch effort to become champion one more time before he retires, which is why he finds himself on “The Bad” list. Even if Teixeira wins this fight, he probably only has one fight left in his career. The 43-year-old is also likely one loss away from hanging it up. The long-term upside of this purchase is low. If you pulled a Teixeira in a pack, play him. If you’re looking at the secondary marketplace, his opponent, Jamahal Hill, is 31 years old and has a lot more gas left in the tank for 2023.

Neil Magny ($1)

Neil Magny is a good fighter with plenty of long-term upside, but his matchup this weekend against Gilbert Burns is one of the worst on the card. Burns has two losses in his last nine fights. Those losses come against former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and a Fight of the Night decision loss against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. Magny is not on that level. Burns is a great wrestler, a great submission specialist, and a great striker. Magny does not have an advantage anywhere in the octagon this weekend. Burns is currently a -460 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and for good reason. He should handle business without concern on Saturday.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 283 event.

Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida ($11.50)

Jailton “Malhadinho” Almeida is one of the most expensive fighters on the card this weekend at the CORE rarity tier. He is a -900 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and he is expected to win this fight in the first round. Almeida relies heavily on chokes to finish opponents, and 41-year-old Shamil Abdurakhimov is not going to stop him. Abdurakhimov withdrew twice before in upcoming fights against Almeida, but all seems good to go for this Saturday. Almeida has three fights in the UFC and three first-round victories. UFC 283 should extend that streak.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.