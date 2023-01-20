UFC 283 DraftKings Reignmakers Top Plays

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 283, Genesis, and UFC Fight Night sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

This card is in Brazil, so don’t be surprised by either the number of Brazilian fighters on the card, or if they see a boost from the crowd when they take the octagon.

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 283 event.

Jailton Malhadinho (Almieda) Rare Floor: $34

Jailton Almeida is UFC 283’s heaviest favorite at -975. While his opponent Shamil Abdurakhimov is currently ranked in the heavyweight division, I’m expecting Jailton to finish him early and surpass No. 15 in the rankings. With under 1.5 rounds set at -360, Almeida has a chance to be the best daily fantasy play on the slate.

Almeida possesses a 100% finish rate, and has a +1 striking differential, and more than a +2 advantage in total defense per minute. In addition, he holds a 75% takedown accuracy and has multiple ways to finish this fight, whether it’s on the ground or on his feet. And yes while he is expensive relative to other RM options for UFC 283, I’m not expecting him to take much damage in this fight. He should be fight at least one, if not two more times this year, giving you an ample opportunity to play him in future Reignmaker slates. Fire him up wherever you can get him.

Josiane Nunes, Rare Floor: $18

Josiane Nunes is a little bit cheaper than Jailton Almeida, but carries the same upside.

Another heavy favorite, she's is a phenomenal option at $18 in the rare tier. As a -520 betting favorite, she’s also -135 to win by KO, TKO or DQ. Nunes’s best attribute is her striking power, which is comparable (pound for pound) with Amanda Lemos, Deiveson Figueredo, and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Nunes has nearly a five strike per minute advantage over her opponent and neither of them project to want to take this fight to the ground. I’m taking Nunes by knockout in either the first or second round and projecting her to be another optimal DraftKings Reignmakers play.

Ihor Potieria, Rare Floor $11

I almost feel bad betting against Shogun Rua in his last fight, but unfortunately we rarely win Reignmakers, daily fantasy, and sports betting with our hearts. Rua has given UFC and combat sports some of the most memorable moments in light heavyweight history, but at some point the damage becomes too much and the likelihood of a knockout is too real.

Potieria is an interesting and powerful 26-year-old prospect from Ukraine, who heads into the lion’s den to face the sunsetting Brazilian native on his home turf. Rua could pull this off, but we’ve seen so many older fighters recently (Frankie Edgar, Andre Arlovski and Tony Ferguson to name a few) who just shouldn’t be out there anymore. I believe Potieria finishes this fight early with a KO, and is a wise investment for your DraftKings Reignmakers lineups for UFC 283

