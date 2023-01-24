DraftKings Reignmakers: Weekly News and Marketplace Inefficiencies (Conference Championships)

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Weekly News & Marketplace Inefficiencies (Conference Championships).

This NFL season, we are pleased to have partnered with DraftKings as a content provider, covering their exciting new NFT-powered fantasy football game, DK Reignmakers! Each week in this space, we will be breaking down the upcoming Reignmakers NFL slate. Be sure to check out our Fair Value Card Estimates and Contest EV tool as you build your lineups.

In this article, we’ll look at the most impactful NFL news of the week, the best additions to your DraftKings Reignmakers squad and which SuperStars are the best value adds to fill out the rest of your team.

What Happened This Week in the NFL?

Staying on top of NFL news is difficult. This section highlights the most important announcements of the week and shows how they’ve impacted DraftKings Reignmakers player card prices.

Patrick Mahomes to Play With High Ankle Sprain

Mahomes left the game vs. the Jaguars with a high ankle sprain but did return to the field. He threw for nearly 200 passing yards and two touchdowns, completing more than 70% of his passes. This week, Mahomes is “gonna play,” according to head coach Andy Reid. Mahomes “worked hard on the treatment and is doing okay,” according to Reid.

Jalen Hurts Not 100% Healthy

Hurts played injured vs. the Giants. He threw for slightly more than 150 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t have to push him after leading by a significant margin for most of the game. It is unlikely he completely recovers from his shoulder injury by this Sunday, which means he will, yet again, play injured. The Eagles could get slightly more conservative with their play calling if Hurts’ shoulder injury becomes a problem during the game.

Christian McCaffrey Playing With Calf Discomfort

After missing a few critical plays during the fourth quarter, McCaffrey later revealed a nagging calf injury that kept him from playing to his full potential last week. He said he “was fighting but made it through,” when asked about his injury after the game. He is expected to play this week vs. the Eagles, the 49ers’ last hurdle until the Super Bowl. For now, he is day-to-day, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Join the DraftKings Discord here for updates on upcoming, live and past drops.

Connect with the Reignmakers Football conversation on Twitter.

Best Value Play

This section highlights the best value add this week based on Conference Championship projections and prices.

Travis Kelce - TE - ELITE - $650

Kelce caught 14 passes for 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week vs. Jacksonville. Mahomes left that game for an extended period of time with an ankle injury, and it barely impacted Kelce. He is QB-proof. He is also by far the best tight end remaining in the NFL playoffs and has incredible upside in deep roster formats. Mahomes is expected to play this weekend, and since he can’t scramble and let plays develop downfield, he will likely rely more heavily on Kelce and his army of running backs out of the backfield for short, faster-to-develop routes.

Top Stack

Looking for the last piece of the puzzle to your perfect DraftKings Reignmakers lineup? This section highlights the best stack for this week’s playoff matchups.

Joe Burrow - QB - ELITE - $837 // Ja’Marr Chase - WR - ELITE - $720

Burrow’s LEGENDARY tier player cards skyrocketed in value after the Bengals’ win vs. Bills, which sent Josh Allen and company packing. Burrow and Chase are the only healthy high-upside pairing this upcoming weekend during the Conference Championship round. Mahomes is dealing with a severe ankle injury, and Jalen Hurts is playing through shoulder discomfort. Even McCaffrey is hurt. Stack Burrow and Chase at the ELITE tier.

Be sure to check our Lucky Trader’s Player Card Estimate and Contest EV tools throughout the week, then head over to the Reignmakers Marketplace to start building your teams!

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.