UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23 Reignmakers Breakdown

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All fighters from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 283, Genesis and UFC Fight Night sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters, along with a random distribution of a majority of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

DraftKings’ UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23 event pack is already sold out.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

Sergey Spivak ($4.44)

In the main event of the evening, Spivak steps into the octagon against fan-favorite Derrick Lewis. Spivak is a -225 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook and for good reason. Lewis is on the downswing of his career, and Spivak won five of his last six fights, three of which came via knockout. His only blight is a 2021 loss against Tom Aspinall, where Spivak was knocked out in the first round. Lewis, on the other hand, has lost three of his last four fights, all via knockout. He hasn’t looked good since his shocking win over Curtis Blaydes in early 2021. If Spivak bulldozes him (a real possibility), Lewis could consider retirement, rendering his DraftKings Reignmakers fighter card useless.

Yusaku Kinoshita ($5)

Kinoshita is a young, Japanese fighting prodigy, overshadowed this weekend by Tatsuro Taira (see below). He tests his skills on Saturday against the much older Adam Fugitt, who recently lost to Michael Morales via knockout. Kinoshita will pressure early, and he has serious finishing potential. Most fights on UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23 are 50/50 to finish inside the distance, but Kinoshita is more like 75%. He is -320 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the fight, and he has won all his fights in his professional career inside the distance. His only loss is via disqualification for fence grabbing.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

Blagoy Ivanov ($1)

Most fights this weekend are close and expected to be exciting, with at least one person in the fight capable of a knockout or submission. Blagoy Ivanov vs Marcin Tybura is different. The fight is not expected to finish within the first three rounds, sending the decision to the judges, and Ivanov is a slight underdog. Tybura wears his opponents down in the clinch, and neither fighter in this one has enough stamina to produce the level of output necessary for a three-round decision to score high via DraftKings’ scoring system. Fade this fight entirely, even with the heavyweight power.

Devin Clark ($1)

Clark’s upside is limited. Even if he does end up winning this fight against Da Un Jong, he likely does so via a boring decision. Six of his last seven victories are via decision, and he wears his opponents down with clinch work and attempted takedowns. Jong has plenty of upside, and he is worth considering for his knockout and submission potential. He is currently -240 on DraftKings Sportsbook to pick up the win. Fade this entire fight, or at the very least, fade Clark.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night event.

Tatsuro Taira ($12.50)

Taira is -1150 to win his fight this Saturday against Jesus Aguilar on DraftKings Sportsbook. The 23-year-old flyweight is 12-0 in his relatively short professional career. He has knockout and submission upside, finishing nine of those 12 fights. He fought in the UFC twice, finishing CJ Vergara and winning via decision against Carlos Candelario. Aguilar stands little chance against Taira’s ground game. Taira should finish this fight, potentially in the first round. He is likely an essential part of any winning lineup for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac – 2.4.23.

