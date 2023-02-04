UFC Fight Night: DraftKings Reignmakers Top Plays

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in total prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 283, Genesis, and UFC Fight Night sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

This card was originally scheduled for Korea, so don’t be surprised by either the number of Korean fighters on the card, or the timing of the card (Prelims start at 10pm EST).

Below are the best fighters to roster in Reignmakers for the upcoming UFC Vegas 68 Fight Night event.

Tatsuro Taira, Rare Floor: $37

Taira is an undefeated whirlwind of a fighter who is kicking off this UFC Fight Night Card against Jesus Aguilar. As a -1300 betting favorite, he is the most expensive card in Reignmakers for this week, and carries the best DFS Floor/Ceiling combination for this UFC Fight Night card.

Currently 2-0 in UFC, Taira is 12-0 with 10 finishes, seven of which have come in the very first round. While he’s competent wrestling, his main advantage in this fight in his striking, where he outpaces his opponent by 1.25 Strikes Per Minute and has a much higher percentage of significant strikes than Aguilar. Taira possesses rare fantasy upside for a Flyweight with the ability to earn Takedowns and Knockdowns on his way to a finish win.

Sergei Spivak, Rare Floor: $14

Spivak was supposed to face Derrick Lewis at the end of 2022, until Lewis came down with an unknown illness during the card. Now, the two face in Las Vegas in the main event of this Fight Night Card.

My pick is Spivak, but most of the rationale behind the pick is about his opponent. The Black Beast, UFC’s Knockout King, Derrick Lewis is nearing the end of his UFC career. He turns 38 next week, is coming off an undisclosed illness and is only 1-3 in his last four fights, with that win against similarly slumping Chris Daukaus. His cardio has always been a concern, but he did lose a significant amount of weight and looked much leaner today on the scale at the UFC Heavyweight limit of 265 pounds.

Spivak is the younger, lighter, and more well rounded fighter at this point in his career. He outstrikes Lewis by 1.22 per minute, and has a massive edge in wrestling, earning four takedowns per three-round fight. This five-round championship fight is not projected to go the distance, with Under 1.5 Rounds set at -125. I’m taking the favorite Spivac to win by early KO/Sub, and to pay off his $14 Rare price tag handsomely.

Doo-ho Choi, Rare Floor $10

For anyone worried about a long layoff for Doo-ho Choi, the last time we saw a Korean return to UFC from their military service break was the Korean Zombie in 2017. That fight lasted a whole 2:49, with the Korean Zombie earning a sneaky uppercut KO against Dennis Bermudez.

Doo-ho Choi is also known as the Korean Superboy, and is already in the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2016 war against Cub Swanson. If you haven’t watched that fight, I would strongly recommend it. He is a disciplined warrior, earning 79% of his wins by KO behind some slick, patient, and powerful striking. I believe that Kyle Nelson is very beatable, and Doo-ho Choi should return to prominence in the Featherweight win after this stoppage victory on Sunday.

Let me know your thoughts on this Fight Night card, and make sure to follow me over at @JeffGailius for more MMA and DraftKings content.

