UFC Fight Night: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield Reignmakers Breakdown

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield event set is sold out.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield event.

Jessica Andrade ($0.50)

Jessica Andrade is one of the cheapest fighters available for this Saturday’s UFC event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. She is headlining against Erin Blanchfield and a minor favorite on DraftKings at -150 to win. Andrade has impressive wrestling and because of her endurance and persistence, she has finishing potential in this 5-round fight. In a standard 3-round fight, Andrade likely wins a decision, but in five rounds, she can find a submission or even a technical knockout. With how cheap both women are on DraftKings Reignmakers’ secondary marketplace, it is worth playing them both in separate lineups.

Alexander Hernandez ($2.25)

Jim Miller is tough to finish. He has proven that over and over again in the UFC. But Alexander Hernandez is up to the task. Losing three of his last five fights, he looks to return to his winning ways. In both of his two victories in his last five fights, he finished the fight in the first round. He has fought some stiff competition during his 2-3 stretch against the likes of Billy Quarantillo and Renato Moicano, both of which he lost to in the second round via finish. Miller does not have the upside those fighters do, and he is nearing the end of his career. Hernandez turns a new corner this weekend.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield event.

Ovince Saint Preux ($0.45)

Ovince St. Preux (OSP) was scheduled to fight three different opponents late last year, all within a week or two of the UFC 282 event, but all three withdrew for various reasons. This week, he fights Philipe Lins, one of the three that withdrew in December. Lins returned to light heavyweight against Marcin Prachnio in his last fight, after losing twice in a row at the heavyweight weight class. He has serious power and upside, and OSP is a boring, defensive fighter. Unless he can overwhelm his opponents with his strength, which he likely can’t do at UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield, he typically tries to slowly out-point them in a decision victory. His upside this weekend is limited.

Jordan Wright ($0.50)

Jordan Wright has three losses in a row in the UFC, and without an important track record prior to those losses (which were not well-fought decisions), he should get cut soon. He did, however, receive Fight of the Night honors in his last fight, which is likely why he gets another opportunity this weekend against Zac Pauga. Pauga has lost once in his professional career, and he is expected to finish this fight in the first or second round. Pauga formerly played in the NFL, and he is looking to make a major step forward with this fight. There is some risk related to his inexperience, but Wright has sub-10-point downside in this one.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs. Blanchfield event.

Mayra Bueno Silva ($3.75)

The obvious isn’t that obvious this weekend. Mayra Bueno Silva is expected to easily win her fight on Saturday against veteran Lina Lansberg, but it is expected to go to the judge’s scorecard. Silva has submission upside, but she could also control Lansberg on the ground for three consecutive rounds. The worst-case scenario (besides a loss) is that she has difficulty getting Lansberg to the ground and struggles for a round or two, which means she likely won’t be in the optimal lineup. For her price compared to fighters like Jessica Andrade, she’s a risk.

