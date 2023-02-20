DraftKings Partners with PGA TOUR to Launch Reignmakers NFT Game

DraftKings Partners with PGA TOUR to Launch Reignmakers NFT Series

On February 21, DraftKings announced its plan to expand the Reignmakers gamified digital collectibles franchise and launch a new iteration focused on the PGA TOUR.

Reignmakers PGA TOUR, a digital collectibles-based, fantasy golf-style game, will offer golf fans opportunities to collect tiered digital golfer cards featuring some of the biggest names in golf and draft weekly fantasy golf lineups. Reignmakers PGA TOUR marks the third iteration of DraftKings’ Reignmakers franchise, following in the footsteps of Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC.

The first Reignmakers PGA TOUR set, Genesis, is slated to drop March 6, 2023, on DraftKings Marketplace, with the game’s first contests scheduled to take place during THE PLAYERS Championship. Golf fans will be able to build a collection of digital golfer cards at various tiers through pack drops, auctions and the secondary market on DraftKings Marketplace. Similar to Reignmakers Football and Reignmakers UFC, all digital golfer cards will be minted on the Polygon blockchain network. Each week during the PGA TOUR season, players will be able to enter their rosters into fantasy-style golf contests to compete to win millions in cash prizes.

Available Exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace

DraftKings Marketplace has agreed to new terms with the PGA TOUR, allowing them access to golfer IP.

DraftKings has operated the PGA TOUR’s Official Daily Fantasy Game since 2019 as part of a multi-year, exclusive agreement and became the TOUR’s first Official Betting Operator in 2020. Later this year, the two organizations plan to debut a first-of-its-kind, year-round sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, home of the WM Phoenix Open. The sportsbook is slated to feature 40 betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, in addition to more than 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens.

Future Reignmakers PGA TOUR collections will drop on DraftKings Marketplace with tiers of varying rarity that include entry-level NFTs for a mainstream accessible experience. As with all collections on DraftKings Marketplace, users will be able to buy and sell on the company’s secondary market.

