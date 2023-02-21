UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282 and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 event set goes on sale Tuesday, February 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 event.

Nikita Krylov ($6.25 - Genesis)

This UFC event features relatively unknown fighters getting a chance to make a name for themselves in the business. Krylov and Ryan Spann, however, are well-known veterans. The Ukrainian has one disappointing loss in his last 10 fights against Paul Craig, including tough losses to highly-respected veterans and former champions like Magomed Ankalaev, Glover Teixeira and Jan Błachowicz. Krylov is on a two-fight win streak, and this weekend, he should extend that win streak. Spann is on an impressive run, too, knocking out Dominick Reyes and tapping out Ion Cuțelaba in the first round in his last two fights. But his matchup against Krylov is tough. Krylov is better on the ground and standing, and he is currently a nearly -200 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Expect this fight to finish before the fifth round with Krylov getting his hand raised.

Andre Muniz ($6.50 - Genesis)

This entire fight card is filled with mostly even matchups, but Muniz has a clear edge in the submission game. Brendan Allen is no slouch on the ground and holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Daniel Wanderley, but Muniz is a third-degree black belt in BJJ under Otávio Duarte. He neutralizes Allen on the ground and can win standing. He is currently a -205 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this fight is expected to finish within 1.5 rounds. Get exposure to this fight, but more exposure to Muniz than Allen.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 event.

Carl Deaton III (N/A - Coming in Event Pack Drop)

Deaton gets a tough matchup this weekend against the up-and-coming Joseph Solecki, who is 5-1 in his six UFC fights with a solo loss to Jared Gordon. He has shown submission upside, and he has the potential to finish this Saturday’s fight against Deaton. The best-case scenario for Deaton is eking out a majority decision after three rounds, but it is unlikely considering he has never faced this level of competition before. He has struggled in other fighting promotions, and the UFC is next-level. Expect the veteran, who is currently -520 on DraftKings Sportsbook, to pick up an easy win.

Yohan Lainesse ($5 - Genesis)

Lainesse made his UFC debut on Dana White’s Contender Series against Justin Burlinson, winning with a first-round knockout. Since then, he is 1-1 in the UFC. He has some upside this weekend, but Team Alpha Male’s Mike Malott is the clear favorite. This fight is expected to end in the first two rounds, and Malott has shown his impressive power in the UFC against Mickey Gall. Lainesse will give him more defensive fits than Gall, but ultimately, Malott should be able to find the knockout.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann - 2.25.23 event.

Tatiana Suarez (N/A - Coming in Event Pack Drop)

Suarez is currently -750 on DraftKings Sportsbook to pick up the win this weekend over Montana De La Rosa. She is better in every category, especially on the ground, and has submission upside. Even if she doesn’t finish in three rounds, her worst-case scenario is likely a unanimous decision. This is the most obvious play on the fight card this Saturday.

