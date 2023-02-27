NFT NEWS: Yuga Labs’ Golden Key Sells for 1000 ETH

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: And the Golden Key Goes To...

Golden Key winner - Mongraal - accepted an offer of 1,000 wETH or $1.62 million on the Golden Key, according to a tweet from the winner.

❗Why It Matters

The potential sale of the Golden Key was the talk of the NFT community in the last few days, with many speculating on the eventual sale of a true Yuga Labs 1/1. The highly sought-after NFT drew notable bids from Pixel Vault’s UPDAO and Ray Chan, CEO of 9GAG and Memeland, both ultimately falling short of the final sale price.

The Deets

The final purchaser and new owner of the Golden Sewer Key is Adam Weitsman, CEO of Upstate Shredding - Weitsman Recycling and a current holder of multiple BAYC assets.

Mongraal sold directly via OpenSea, paying full royalties to Yuga Labs, which recouped 50 wETH or $80,000.

What’s Next?

What’s next for the Key? No one knows exactly. The next step in the Trial of Jimmy the Monkey will take place on Mar. 8, when the Summoning will allow Sewer Pass NFT holders to reveal a still unknown power source.

