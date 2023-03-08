DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR - Beginner Strategies

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Beginner Strategies for DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR

One of the most popular new games in the fantasy world is DraftKings Reignmakers, which features NFT cards of players in all different sports! And while football was a major hit, DraftKings’ latest reveal is the Reignmakers PGA TOUR game.

For an introduction to the game and to learn more about it, click here to read my intro article. After familiarizing yourself with the basics, hop back here to learn some beginner strategies!

Beginner Strategies

Now that you’ve been properly introduced to DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR, it’s time to cover some of the essential strategies in the game. Below, I’ll cover some of the focuses for building a competitive portfolio.

The Player Pool

Firstly, there are 209 golfers available in the GENESIS Reignmakers PGA TOUR set, the first one available for purchase. This may change with future sets, and I will update the player pool accordingly. Of the 209 players, three hugely popular names are missing:

Jordan Spieth

Rickie Fowler

Justin Rose

After removing these three from the 209, the next most important step is to evaluate all 209 golfers. The most significant step in evaluating all 209 players is trying to predict their values, and the biggest factor in that is the golfer’s expected schedule. Around 25% of golfers are only expected to play in four of the 27 events on the schedule.

Of the 27 events remaining (not including the fall calendar, which has a total of $700,000 in prizes), 13 of them are elevated events, and thus, all the best players are expected to play. However, 14 of the 27 events will likely have very few “star” golfers, thus providing value for other golfers, not just the best in the world.

Lastly, when looking at the player pool and building lineups, it’s important to note the lineup requirements at each rarity tier. You are allowed to play a certain number of cards from the tier below the contest level. Here is the permitted breakdown:

RARE lineups (1 CORE card allowed)

ELITE lineups (2 RARE cards allowed)

LEGENDARY lineups (3 ELITE cards allowed)

REIGNMAKER lineups (3 LEGENDARY cards allowed)

Weekly or Seasonal Focus

With a guaranteed $10 million in prizes throughout the season, the Reignmakers PGA TOUR game also has a season-long component. With only 70 players playing in the last three events, building a portfolio with a strong emphasis on golfers ranking in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings will be imperative. While standings change every week, keeping up with them will be important to the total success of a portfolio.

But, with top prizes ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, there is also a fantastic weekly component to the game as well. So, while Jon Rahm may only play 13 times the rest of the season, his card and similar players will be necessary to compete in those final events.

All of this information will lead us to expected schedules and values, ultimately helping us decide who to buy, sell and look for in future pack or marketplace purchases.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!