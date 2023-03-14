UFC 286 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC 286 DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, UFC 286, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium, and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC 286 event set goes on sale March 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 286 event.

Kamaru Usman ($7.44 - Genesis)

Kamaru Usman lost in his last fight against Leon Edwards via a nasty, unfortunate head kick late in the final round of the championship bout. He entered that fight as a -380 favorite, and he enters this weekend’s fight as a -240 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Usman is the superior striker and wrestler, and it is unlikely Edwards gets another chance to knock him out late in this upcoming fight. Usman is going to be less confident and keep Edwards grounded the entire time. The DraftKings Reignmakers’ points should rack up with takedowns and control time.

Gunnar Nelson ($15 - Genesis)

Gunnar Nelson gets a high-upside fight this weekend against one of the UFC’s most reckless fighters, Bryan Barberena. Barberena lost his last fight against Rafael Dos Anjos (RDA), but prior to that, he was on a 3-fight win streak. Nelson is deliberate with his striking and highly effective, the exact opposite of Barberena. Barberena is going to force him to throw frequently and shoot frequently, as the underdog eats nearly five significant strikes per minute. Nelson will be forced to finish Barberena because he doesn’t gas and he won’t stop coming for the knockout. He is a -435 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and his DraftKings Reignmakers upside is high because of Barberena’s relentless pressure.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 286 event.

Makwan Amirkhani ($2.99 - Genesis)

Makwan Amirkhani gets a tough matchup this weekend against Jack Shore, a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Richard Shore (his father). Shore has been training since he was six years old, and he averages nearly four takedowns per fight. He’s also good standing and has brilliant kickboxing. Amirkhani does not have an advantage in this fight standing or on the ground. Shore should find a takedown or two and use his BJJ advantage to find an early submission. Amirkhani’s upside is limited, especially as a +400 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Veronica Macedo (N/A)

Speaking of fighters with tough matchups and low upside, Veronica Macedo squares off against Juliana Miller this weekend. Miller is a -435 favorite via DraftKings Sportsbook and for great reason. She lands more than four takedowns per 15 minutes in the octagon, and Macedo is going to spend most of this fight on her back. Miller is expected to finish this fight early, and Macedo is likely not going to score significant strikes or takedowns before that happens. Avoid her at all costs this weekend.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC 286 event.

Muhammad Mokaev ($10 - Genesis)

Jafel Cavalcante Filho is making his UFC debut, following his win on Dana White’s Contender Series against Roybert Echeverria, and they’re throwing him to the sharks against Muhammad Mokaev. Mokaev is undefeated in his professional and amateur careers, and he is an incredible freestyle wrestler. The flyweight division can be somewhat unpredictable sometimes, which makes the -800 DraftKings Sportsbook prediction for Mokaev even more compelling. He should keep Filho on his back for most of this fight. This card is filled with wrestlers and grapplers, and it should be fun to watch. Just make sure to avoid the better wrestlers' opponents, as the downside in those fights for the losers is tremendous.

