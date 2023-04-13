UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen - 4.15.23 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

It is worth noting that the Genesis Standard, Genesis Premium and Genesis CORE Add-On packs are all still available for purchase. These packs contain top UFC fighters and a random distribution of most of the fighters stepping into the octagon this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen - 4.15.23 set is currently available.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen - 4.15.23 event.

Max Holloway ($3.44 - Event Set)

Holloway is taking a step back in competition this weekend against Arnold Allen, and he’s the favorite once again — rightfully so. Holloway has three losses in his last six fights, all three to Alexander Volkanovski. All three of them were also decision losses. He has never been knocked out in his professional career, and Allen is not going to get him on the ground. Holloway has a clear path to victory, and Allen is likely to fade deep into the fight. Holloway is used to going five rounds, and this should be a nice confidence booster for Holloway before he returns for the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Billy Quarantillo ($3.82 - Event Set)

Quarantillo is one of the most aggressive fighters in the UFC, which is great for DraftKings Reignmakers. He is landing 7.88 strikes per minute, along with 1.55 takedowns per 15 minutes. He has multiple ways to beat Edson Barboza. While Barboza will attempt to slow him down with leg kicks, Quarantillo will keep moving forward, apply pressure and ultimately find the knockout or takedown. Quarantillo recently defeated Alexander Hernandez, after losing a war with Shane Burgos (over 350 total strikes thrown in the fight!). He’s one of the top DraftKings Reignmakers targets for this weekend.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen - 4.15.23 event.

Clay Guida ($0.28 - Event Set)

Guida is a UFC Hall of Famer, but he’s in for another loss this Saturday against Rafa Garcia. Guida is 2-1 in his last three fights, but 3-4 in his last seven. His takedown defense is basically non-existent, and he’s not as fast or aggressive as he used to be. Even in a win, he wouldn’t score well on DraftKings Reignmakers. But a win is unlikely against the takedown-heavy Garcia. He averages 4.24 takedowns per 15 minutes, and he is going to go submission-hunting the entire fight. Guida is one of the worst plays this weekend.

Ed Herman ($0.26 - Event Set)

Herman is another UFC veteran thrown to the wolves this Saturday. His takedown defense is 59%, and his striking defense is even worse at 42%. He is 3-1 in his last four fights, but he hasn’t fought anyone as good as Zak Cummings (outside of his loss to Alonzo Menifield). Cummings is a wrestler by trade, but he doesn’t rely on it. He has wins over Trevor Smith, Trevin Giles and Alessio Di Chirico in his last four fights. His matchup against Herman isn’t sexy, and neither fighter is a big target on DraftKings Reignmakers, but he should do enough to keep Herman from picking up a win, and Herman isn’t a high-volume fighter. Avoid at all costs.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen - 4.15.23 event.

Chris Gutierrez ($1.99 - Event Set)

Gutierrez is a highly effective striker with 58% accuracy and 64% defense against opponents. His takedown defense is solid, and he recently defeated Frankie Edgar. He’s on a four-fight win streak, and if he wins on Saturday, he should propel himself toward the top of the division. After two impressive knockouts (spinning back fist against Batgerel Danaa and a knee against Edgar), it might be difficult to live up to the “hype,” but he should be able to at least pick up a decision victory and score well along the way. Gutierrez is a sizable favorite against Pedro Munhoz, who is coming off four losses in his last five fights.

