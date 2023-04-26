DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Mexico Open

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Slate Breakdown

For the second consecutive year, the Mexico Open, a PGA TOUR event, will be held at Vidanta, a tropical island paradise near the renowned vacation destination of Puerto Vallarta. The tournament will feature more than 140 golfers, including several top Mexican-born players. Read on to learn more about the event, its picturesque course, and the participating athletes.

The Tournament

The Mexico Open traces its roots back to the 1940s and has been held for nearly 80 years, despite some interruptions. In 2003, it became affiliated with the PGA TOUR as part of the Latin America Tour and officially joined the PGA TOUR last year.

For Reignmakers, the event is classified as a “Premium” tournament, boasting a total prize pool of $275,000 and a top prize of $10,000 for the ELITE level winner. DraftKings has adjusted its pricing structure for these contests, resulting in a higher percentage of lineups cashing in compared to earlier weeks. This change has made the contests less top-heavy, providing more equity across the ecosystem and retaining value for a wider range of golfers, not just top-tier players like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau.

Now, let’s explore Vidanta Vallarta, the host course for this week’s tournament.

The Course

Vidanta Vallarta, set amidst tropical mangroves and adjacent to the Pacific Ocean, offers a spectacular backdrop for golf. The par-71 course stretches nearly 7,500 yards, making it one of the top 10 longest courses on the PGA TOUR by stroke definition. Although it is a resort course, its fairways are notably wide, comparable to those at Kapalua. This layout has earned the course a reputation as a “Bomber’s Paradise,” favoring golfers with long drives. With this in mind, let’s discuss some of these powerful players and the rest of the field competing this week.

The Golfers

This week, approximately 140 golfers are set to compete, with a pool of over 90 golfers participating in the Reignmakers slate, including several sponsor invitees. Leading the pack is the world’s top golfer, Jon Rahm, who aims to secure back-to-back victories at the Mexico Open. He faces tough competition from Tony Finau, last year’s runner-up.

Despite a consistent season, Finau has not reached the top 10 in the past six weeks, though that could change this week. Other strong contenders include Gary Woodland, Wyndham Clark, and Nicolai Hojgaard (who has yet to receive a card), all featured in the top five on the odds board.

Three-Ball: 3 DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Targets

Achieving two top-five finishes and three consecutive cuts last week will be challenging to surpass, but let’s highlight a few golfers who could excel this week, even if they don’t fit the “Bomber” profile.

Chez Reavie

In every sport, athletes experience streaks of form. Reavie embodies this on the PGA TOUR, going on hot streaks before fading for a while. After six consecutive missed cuts from the American Express through the Valspar, Reavie turned things around with a T6 at the Valero and a T11 at the RBC Heritage. It’s worth staying on this train as Reavie continues to build momentum.

Patrick Rodgers

Rodgers’ career features impressive finishes, near misses, and numerous top-10s, along with missed cuts. Although he hasn’t yet secured his first win, Rodgers showed promise at the Valero Texas Open and offers solid value as one of this week’s stronger players.

Emiliano Grillo

Throughout his PGA TOUR career, Grillo has thrived in events with weaker fields. Coming off a T7 at the RBC Heritage, one of his best finishes this season, Grillo demonstrates consistency, making five of his last six cuts—an attribute that’s rare in this week’s field.

