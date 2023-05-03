DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: Wells Fargo Championship

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Slate Breakdown

“In my mind, I’m gone to Carolina”… This year, the Wells Fargo Championship returns to Charlotte, hosted at the esteemed Quail Hollow Golf Club. In recent years, the club has held major events, such as the Presidents Cup in the fall and the PGA Championship in 2017. During these events, the Wells Fargo Championship changes venues, but with no other tournaments scheduled, it returns to its home. The course’s popularity has led to an elevated status for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship on the new PGA TOUR schedule. With the exception of the top two players, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, most of the world’s best golfers are here to compete. Let’s explore who is participating and what to expect from the golf course this week.

The Tournament

A fixture on the PGA TOUR schedule for two decades, Quail Hollow Golf Club first hosted this tournament in 2003 and has since been known for providing a challenging yet fair test of golf. The club has held several major golf events throughout the years, and during those times, the tournament relocated to Eagle Point in 2017 and TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms last year.

Rory McIlroy, the betting favorite, has won the event three times, making him the only golfer to win more than once at Quail Hollow Golf Club. For Reignmakers purposes, the event is considered a “deluxe” tournament, boasting a total prize pool of $350,000 and a top prize of $10,000 for first place in the ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER tiers. DraftKings is adjusting pricing structures for these contests, leading to a more balanced distribution of prizes. Although this might have affected my earnings in recent weeks, it ultimately adds equity to the system, helping golfers beyond just the likes of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele retain value.

Now, let’s delve into the details of this week’s host course, Quail Hollow Golf Club.

The Course

Nestled in the picturesque suburbs of Charlotte, Quail Hollow is a demanding golf course that favors long hitters. With challenging greens and a premium on ball striking, this par-71 course spans over 7,500 yards, making it one of the longest courses by stroke average on the PGA TOUR.

The Golfers

This week, 156 golfers are scheduled to compete. A few notable names, such as Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, will be absent from the player pool since they are still without cards. Spieth’s absence will be more noticeable next week when he is likely to be the second biggest favorite behind Scheffler.

Among the competitors, Rory McIlroy returns after a month-long break, last seen missing the cut at The Masters. He is joined by Tony Finau, who triumphed over Rahm in Mexico last week, and Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa, who complete the top five odds favorites this week. Other big names in the event include Jason Day, Sungjae Im, and Tyrrell Hatton.

Three-Ball: 3 DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Targets

With the recently unveiled fall schedule, which features the Ryder Cup, I’ll be incorporating a few highly skilled players who come with a 60% price discount compared to the higher-priced Rahm and Scheffler.

Viktor Hovland

Harbour Town may not be Viktor’s preferred course, and he probably wouldn’t play there frequently if it weren’t an elevated event. However, Quail Hollow, with its challenging greens and requirement for long drives, seems to be an ideal fit for him. His third-place finish in the 2021 edition of this tournament supports this idea, and he should be a significant part of lineups this week.

Cameron Young

Ranked first among golfers who should have a PGA TOUR win, Young has achieved everything except that. Considering his pricing and anticipated number of starts for the rest of the year, including the Ryder Cup, his expected value is among the highest relative to market prices, particularly in the ELITE tier. Additionally, he demonstrated a wide range of skills at the Presidents Cup last fall on this course, which should provide momentum for his performance this week.

Keith Mitchell

Embracing the “bomber” approach, Mitchell has shown a preference for this style of golf, finishing in the top 34 in each of his three appearances at the Wells Fargo Championship, with two top 10s as well. His partnership with Sungjae Im at the Zurich Classic generated some delightful content, boosting his popularity. Mitchell is also in contention for a Ryder Cup spot, given his skillset; with only about eight golfers securing their positions and four spots available, a strong performance for the remainder of the season could result in his first-ever Ryder Cup berth.

