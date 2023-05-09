UFC Fight Night 5.13.23 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC on ABC 4 DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 5.13.23 event.

Carlos Ulberg ($4.00 CORE floor price)

This card is loaded with massive favorites, including Carlos Ulbert (-380), Natan Levy (-295), Karl Williams (-420), and Jailton Almeida (-490). Almeida is the most obvious play on the card for DraftKings Reignmakers (see below), but Ulberg has great upside, too. Ulberg pushes the pace of his fights with 8.27 significant strikes landed per minute in his 5-fight UFC career. He has 100 percent takedown defense, and he is expected to finish his opponent, Ihor Potieria, inside the distance via knockout. He has three first-round knockouts in his career, and this weekend, he likely adds a fourth.

Johnny Walker ($1.00 CORE floor price)

The most competitive and highest-upside fight on this weekend’s card is Johnny Walker against Anthony Smith. Smith is technically the more well-rounded fighter, and he could challenge Walker with his pressure and grappling. But Walker has seen it before against difficult opponents like Thiago Santos and Ion Cutelaba. He has first-round knockout upside in this fight against Smith, who has shown questionable defense at times in the octagon. If Smith wins, the fight is likely a grind and fantasy points will be less prevalent. Take the upside in this toss-up with Walker’s finishing potential.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 5.13.23 event.

Chase Sherman ($0.45 CORE floor price)

American Top Team’s Karl Williams is one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the division, landing 5.5 takedowns per 15 minutes on average in his 2-fight UFC career. He landed eight total takedowns against Lukasz Brzeski in his last fight, and he should see similar results this Saturday against Chase Sherman. Sherman has average takedown defense at a 66 percent defense rate, and he’s liable to get knocked out on the feet, too. He is 2-8 in his last 10 fights, including two knockout losses and two submission losses. Williams has finishing upside, but he should keep him grounded the entire fight, even if it goes to the judges’ scorecards. Sherman’s upside is very limited this weekend.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC on ABC 4 event.

Jailton Almeida ($5.69 CORE floor price)

The most obvious fight on this card is the main event – Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida. Almeida has three takedowns in three of his five fights in the UFC, and Rozenstruik’s takedown defense (75 percent) is not going to be enough to stop him for five consecutive rounds. Curtis Blaydes took Rozenstruik down three times and won a three-round decision back in September 2021, and while Rozenstruik likely worked on his game significantly since then, Almeida should be able to find good shot opportunities and close the distance. He is a -490 favorite for a reason.

