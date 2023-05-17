DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: PGA Championship

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Slate Breakdown

It’s here! Major championship season has arrived. Shortly, the world’s finest golfers will commence play at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. Numerous intriguing narratives are expected this week as top golfers converge to vie for the esteemed Wanamaker Trophy, the pinnacle prize in golf. This article will provide coverage of the tournament, the course and the competing golfers this week. Additionally, it will highlight a few Reignmakers PGA TOUR targets to enhance your lineups.

The Tournament

The 105th PGA Championship, once dubbed the “underdog” of major championships, has witnessed a resurgence in prestige and importance over recent years. This revival can largely be attributed to the selection of spectacular golf courses for the tournaments, culminating in thrilling competitions and restoring allure to the event. This now places the championship on equal footing with other major championships.

For DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR players, the event is classified as a “deluxe” event, featuring a total prize pool of $350,000. The top prize of $10,000 is up for grabs at the ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER tiers. However, those who managed to secure a LEGENDARY card via last week’s auction have a chance to win $10,000 in a Gated Core contest. For collectors like myself and many others who meet the entry criteria, there are three additional gated contests, with the first and second prizes being experiences at the Travelers Championship (although for the LEGENDARY tier, only the first prize is awarded).

Thus, if you reside in the Northeast and already plan to attend the tournament, this presents a unique opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind experience at a distinguished event. A travel stipend is also included, so if air travel is necessary, it should be adequately covered.

Having set the stage for the tournament, let’s turn our attention to this week’s host venue, the Oak Hill East Course.

The Course

A major championship golf course typically challenges all aspects of a golfer’s game. Oak Hill Country Club is no exception, testing players with demanding tee shots, challenging approach shots and complex greens. Spanning 7,400 yards and playing as a par 70, the course is exceptionally lengthy, ranking among the longest.

Up until Wednesday, with temperatures plunging to a frigid 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the area had been experiencing unseasonably warm weather. This allowed the course to dry out, resulting in firmer, quicker conditions, which could potentially favor players who aren’t reliant on carry distance off the tee.

Last 5 Winners & Winning Score

2022: Justin Thomas - Score: 7 under par

2021: Phil Mickelson - Score: 6 under par

2020: Collin Morikawa - Score: 13 under par

2019: Brooks Koepka - Score: 8 under par

2018: Brooks Koepka - Score: 16 under par

2017: Justin Thomas - Score: 8 under par

The Golfers

There is a wealth of world-class golfers to select from this week, including Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

Their card prices have remained stable, if not increased, across several rarity tiers, while other high-quality golfers have seen their prices drop, in some instances quite significantly.

Consider Max Homa, for instance; approximately a month ago, his ELITE cards were trading around $800 but have now dropped to $320, a decrease of more than 50%, as he navigated a slump. However, after a promising performance at Wells Fargo, he could be on the brink of a comeback.

Let’s identify a few more “Homas” to invest in over the coming weeks and potentially, throughout the season.

Three-Ball: 3 DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Targets

Find below a trio of options for this week’s PGA Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood is still vying for his maiden major, but he is among the golfers one might expect to have already clinched such a title during their careers. Instead, he has narrowly missed out on several occasions.

He is entering this week on the heels of a stellar finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. He is also expected to compete in the upcoming weeks, as he has already registered for the Charles Schwab Challenge next week and is likely to participate in the Memorial Tournament in three weeks.

Given his solid performance, reasonable base prices and good form, Fleetwood should be a prime mid-range target this week. Moreover, he is currently No. 51 in the FedEx Standings, so he will need a strong end to the season to reach the TOUR Championship.

Adam Scott

Scott is among the few golfers competing this week who also played at this course back in 2013, securing a top-five finish. A steadfast performer on the PGA TOUR for many years, Scott has experienced a resurgence in recent years, particularly with his putting. After a solid start at the Byron Nelson last week, he’s expected to be a high-utility player over the coming month. Scott is another excellent mid-range target with significant major championship potential.

Hideki Matsuyama

Matsuyama is indeed a gamble. The highly skilled champion from Japan has struggled with injuries throughout the year. However, when healthy, he’s a contender to win any given week. Because of his injuries, he hasn’t participated as frequently as he would have liked. Nevertheless, he should play three times in the next five weeks and looked decent in his tune-up last week.

