UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - 6.3.23 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC Fight Night 6.3.23 DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282 and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers Marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - 6.3.23 event.

Kai Kara-France ($1.75 - Event)

Kara-France has faced more adversity in his career than the 16-1 Amir Albazi, but Kara-France’s step up in competition is more impressive. In his last 15 fights, he lost to Brandon Moreno (two-time UFC Flyweight Champion) and Brandon Royval (an unlucky guillotine choke finish). He knocked out Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin. Albazi, on the other hand, has not fought the same level of competition and is consistently a massive favorite heading into his fights. Kara-France is a better striker, and his takedown defense is good enough to keep this fight standing. He might not find a finish, but he should be closer to a -150 favorite in this weekend’s main event.

Jared Gordon ($0.90 - Event)

Jim Miller, the 39-year-old veteran, is the more accomplished of the two fighters in this high-upside battle, but Gordon is in his prime. The aging Miller hasn’t been the same recently, winning 50% of his last eight fights. He’s still a tough out with a black belt in both Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Taekwondo, but Gordon is a pressure fighter. He should eventually tire Miller out and overwhelm him with his wrestling and striking. Plenty of fantasy points are expected to be scored in this fight, even if it goes to the judges’ scorecards.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - 6.3.23 event.

Ketlen Souza ($0.32 - Event)

Souza is making her UFC debut this weekend against Karine Silva, and she’s in for a long night. Silva is averaging 1.39 takedowns per 15 minutes, but that’s because that's all she has needed to find submissions. She’s 2-0 in the UFC with two submission victories, and she is likely to make it a third this Saturday. Souza is going to have a difficult time finding a path to victory, and she is one of the largest underdogs on this rather equal UFC Fight Night card.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi - 6.3.23 event.

Jamie Mullarkey ($4.46 - Event)

Mullarkey is the biggest favorite this weekend at -410 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Guram Kutateladze, Mullarkey’s original opponent, couldn’t get his visa in time and had to drop out. Muhammadjon Naimov replaces him, and Mullarkey should toss him around with his wrestling. Even if he doesn’t take this fight to the ground, Mullarkey is the better striker, too. He has only lost to Jalin Turner in his last five fights, and Naimov is 0-1 in the UFC. After a loss this weekend, he’ll be one more fight away from exiting for the regional fight scene.

