DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: RBC Canadian Open

Exciting developments unfolded in the realm of professional golf this week with the merger between the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf. As an avid fan, I believe the convergence of top-tier players has the potential to enhance interest in the sport. This, in turn, could have a positive impact on fantasy golf by attracting more enthusiasts to DraftKings Reignmakers.

The RBC Canadian Open, a prominent professional golf event, will captivate audiences this week with a prize pool exceeding $275,000. Let us delve deeper into the tournament, which marks the beginning of the Open season in professional golf, and explore the notable Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

The Tournament

The Canadian Open, dating back to 1904, holds the distinction of being one of the oldest professional golf tournaments worldwide. Notably, it has been more than six decades since a Canadian, Pat Fletcher, claimed victory in 1954. Nevertheless, a considerable number of Canadian-born golfers are eager to change that this week. Following the tradition of “Open” events, more than 150 golfers will grace the tees at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

For our DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR enthusiasts, this tournament is classified as a “premium” event, featuring an impressive prize pool of $275,000. The prize distribution across the various tiers, from CORE to REIGNMAKER, stands at $1,000, $2,500, $10,000, $5,000 and $10,000, respectively.

With the tournament introduction concluded, it’s time to delve into Oakdale Golf & Country Club, the esteemed host venue for this week’s proceedings.

The Course

Situated just outside of Toronto, Oakdale Golf & Country Club offers a visually stunning setting for golf enthusiasts. The course spans approximately 7,250 yards, boasting a par 72 layout. As this marks the inaugural event at this location, our available resources are limited to photographs taken this week and an official scorecard.

The Golfers

The week preceding a major championship typically poses challenges in attracting the world’s best golfers. However, despite the hurdles, nine players from the top 30 rankings are participating, offering a reasonably strong field. Rory McIlroy, who is currently third in the world, leads a pack of Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry. These players have showcased impressive performances in the past month and a half, making them prominent contenders for top spots in DraftKings Reignmakers lineups this week.

Additional notable names competing in the tournament include Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Matt Kuchar and Corey Conners, the highest-ranked Canadian golfer.

Three-Ball: 3 DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Targets

Find below a trio of options for this week’s tournament:

Adam Svensson

The first of two Canadian Adams, Svensson has had a remarkable breakthrough season on the PGA TOUR in 2023. His success began with a victory during the fall swing at the RSM Classic. Subsequently, he has impressively made the cut in 14 out of his 18 starts, consistently accumulating over 60 fantasy points on each occasion.

Adam Hadwin

Although consistency has not been a defining characteristic of this particular Adam’s game, he possesses considerable upside, having achieved top-15 finishes in four out of his 12 cuts made. However, his performance has been volatile, as evidenced by missing three cuts out of his last five tournaments. Nonetheless, returning to his home turf could be the catalyst he needs to regain his momentum.

Vincent Norrman:

As a rookie on the PGA TOUR, this golfer has faced challenges in securing starts, having made only 17 appearances this season. However, in his recent opportunities, he has showcased impressive performances by finishing in the top 20 in four out of his last six starts. Considering his current prices, he presents an enticing option worth considering for this week.

