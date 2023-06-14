DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR: U.S. Open

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: Slate Breakdown

Golf enthusiasts get another taste of championship golf this week. This year marks the 123rd occurrence of the U.S. Open, the third major championship of the year, hosted at the venerable Los Angeles Country Club. As we gear up for this prestigious American tournament, let’s delve deeper into the event and its storied venue.

The Tournament

As a Rhode Island native, I relish the opportunity to recall that the inaugural U.S. Open took place in 1895 at the Newport Country Club in Newport, Rhode Island. This prestigious event — the only one of its kind ever held in the state — has earned the moniker “The Toughest Test in Golf.” With meticulously configured courses that rigorously examine every facet of the sport, including mental resilience, it’s not uncommon to hear professionals discussing the course’s formidable challenges. Those who best navigate these trials often emerge victorious. With over 150 players participating from dawn to dusk, it’s a day-long spectacle for golf lovers.

For Reignmakers PGA TOUR, the U.S. Open is categorized as a Deluxe event with a whopping $350,000 at stake this week. Tiered first-place prizes start from the CORE level, running through to the REIGNMAKER level, with $3,000/$5,000/$10,000/$10,000/$10,000, respectively. Besides these standard rewards, DraftKings’ “Big Tournament Scramble” offers numerous opportunities to win additional prizes and cash. You can find more information in our U.S. Open guide linked here.

Having set the stage for the tournament, let’s turn our attention to this week’s host, the esteemed Los Angeles Country Club (LACC).

The Course

Situated in the heart of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Country Club (LACC) is a par-70 course that spans approximately 7,400 yards. LACC is famed for its celebrity members and typically maintains an exclusive aura. However, in a break from tradition, the club has opened its course to the United States Golf Association (USGA) and a global audience.

The course presents a variety of unique features, including five par 3s that range from a lengthy 297 yards to a mere 80 yards. There’s a good balance of challenging and scorable holes among the par 4s, with few extending beyond 450 yards. Given the perfect weather forecast, we anticipate firm, quick conditions. Additionally, the course’s intricate green layouts are likely to result in some challenging pin positions this week.

The Golfers

Earning a place in this major championship can be as challenging as the tournament itself. Golfers not ranked among the top 60 worldwide must navigate a series of local, sectional, and final qualifiers for a chance to compete this week. However, the crème de la crème of golf — including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick — automatically qualify, irrespective of whether they hold a Reignmakers card.

I’ll be focusing on a few key players this week to supplement the high-ranking ones mentioned above. If you require more selection options, consider our Weekly Value Metrics tool. It lists 15 players each week, along with their respective costs at each rarity tier, to assist you in forming your lineups.

Click here to view that tool.

Three-Ball: 3 DraftKings Reignmakers PGA TOUR Targets

Find below a trio of options for this week’s tournament:

Sam Burns

Burns has had a challenging period, despite an early-season streak that culminated in a win. His current pricing places him roughly as the 25th most expensive golfer across rarity tiers, a significant disparity from his world ranking of 13th. Regarding his performance in this week’s major championship, Burns’ track record has been lackluster. However, this course is reputed to be more forgiving off the tee, which aligns well with Burns’ typical shortcomings.

Additionally, his utility is expected to remain high for the rest of the season, leading up to the playoffs and Ryder Cup. Currently, Burns ranks as the second-best value at the ELITE tier when we consider expected outcomes. Check out some of the other best values here.

Russell Henley

When it comes to golfers who grapple with off-tee shots, Henley falls into that category. He doesn’t stand out for his length or accuracy in this regard. However, if the course’s difficulty is primarily situated around or on the green, Henley’s strengths shine. He excels in both areas and demonstrates above-average proficiency with his irons. Moreover, he’s currently on a streak of top-20 finishes and shouldn’t be experiencing fatigue given his limited tournament play since The Masters.

Justin Suh

If you’re in the market for an affordable choice offering substantial utility for the remainder of this season — and who is expected to rank among the top performers in the upcoming weeks — Suh is your go-to player. Priced at a mere $2.34 at the CORE tier and $68 at the ELITE level, Suh presents a compelling combination of value, utility, and affordability.

