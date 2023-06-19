UFC Fight Night 6.24.23 Reignmakers Breakdown

This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: UFC Fight Night 6.24.23 DraftKings Reignmakers Breakdown.

This week, DraftKings Reignmakers is offering up $125,000 in prizes between its five tiers of contests: CORE, RARE, ELITE, LEGENDARY, and REIGNMAKER.

All players from DraftKings’ Heatwave, UFC 281, UFC 282, and Genesis sets are eligible to compete in these contests.

With that said, this article breaks down the best fighters to consider adding to your team via the Reignmakers’ marketplace. All listed prices refer to CORE tier unless otherwise noted, but the recommendations can be agnostically applied to all other tiers.

The Good

Below are the best fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 6.24.23 event.

Justin Tafa (Only Available in Packs)

Justin Tafa fights former NFL defensive end Austen Lane this Saturday on the main card. Tafa is a -175 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and he should be able to avoid Lane’s head hunting. Lane isn’t a technical striker, and Tafa is a far superior boxer. He is a much shorter fighter (Lane is six inches taller), but he can use that to his advantage as a southpaw. Lane is on a six-fight win streak, but he hasn’t fought anyone the caliber of Tafa, and Tafa should put an end to that this weekend. This fight is not expected to get out of the first round, and Tafa’s upside is as high as any fighter’s on UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria.

Amanda Ribas ($2.80 - FLOOR)

Amanda Ribas is looking to pick up her first win over top-level competition. She recently won three of her last five fights, and she was the underdog in all of them. She heads into Saturday as a -220 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and she’ll look to put an end to Maycee Barber’s hot streak. Barber also won three of her last five fights as an underdog. Ribas is the better striker, and she can rely on her Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu if she gets into trouble with Barber on the ground. Barber’s best chance at winning is to bully her against the fence and not let her go. As long as Ribas keeps her distance from the southpaw, she should end up on the winning side of a high-scoring judges’ decision.

The Bad

Below are the worst fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 6.24.23 event.

Gillian Robertson ($2.99 - FLOOR)

Gillian Robertson is typically a solid play on DraftKings Reignmakers because of her high-upside wrestling, but this weekend, she gets a tough matchup against the short, 5’1 Tabatha Ricci. Ricci makes up for her small size with excellent grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Even if Robertson takes her down, Ricci is good off her back, and Robertson is always in danger. If Ricci ends up on top of her, Robertson is likely not getting up. Her downside in this fight is too risky to consider her with plenty of other great fighters to choose from.

The Obvious

Below are the most obvious fighters to roster for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 6.24.23 event.

Ilia Topuria ($4.75 - FLOOR)

Ilia Topuria is headlining this weekend’s UFC Fight Night card, and he should get his hand raised against the entertaining Josh Emmett. Topuria is currently a -325 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, and the fight is not expected to make it into the third round. Emmett recently lost to Yair Rodriguez via submission, but he hasn’t been knocked out since February 2018. Topuria, however, will put his chin to the test in ways that Emmett has never experienced. The undefeated grappler from Climent Club has knocked out three of his last four opponents (he submitted Bryce Mitchell via arm-triangle). This fight will be guns blazing from start to finish, and Topuria is the better of the two fighters.

