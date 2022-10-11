Picks, predictions for Golden Knights vs. Kings on NHL opening night

The Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights to open the 2022-23 NHL season on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below we’ll go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for the game and make some picks.

Golden Knights vs. Kings picks

Moneyline odds

VGK: -105

LAK: -115

I kind of love the Kings this season. I know we’re talking strictly about this game, but Los Angeles feels like its ready to take another step forward. There was a similar feeling with the Chicago Blackhawks not too long ago before their rebuild imploded. This feels different though. Anze Kopitar still has plenty left. Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown and Jonathan Quick all provide leadership for a younger roster featuring Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala.

The Golden Knights may very well bounce back after missing the postseason last year. They could also continue to have some issues early on under a new coach in Bruce Cassidy. There are some question marks in net with Logan Thompson and Adin Hill. The roster looks better on paper. Reilly Smith and William Karlsson aren’t the same players. Jack Eichel has some meshing to do with his teammates. There are a few too many red flags I’d like to see worked out before rolling with Vegas.

Pick: Kings -115

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6.0

The Kings and Golden Knights were both in the top half of the NHL in goals against last season. There’s no reason to believe either side will regress from that this season. The thing is there’s a lot of talent on offense on both sides. Kevin Fiala, Phil Kessel, Jack Eichel, Mark Stone. So if it comes down to goaltending, I’ll trust the skaters on both sides to find the back of the net consistently. There’s always going to be an edge on over/under early in the season. Once scoring kicks up, this line is at 7.0 or 6.5 goals. It also helps the line is juiced up a bit with more action on the under.

Pick: Over +100