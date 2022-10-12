Picks, predictions for Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens on Wednesday

The Toronto Maple Leafs will start their season on the road, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, to take on the Montreal Canadiens on October 11, 2022. The game will be a national broadcast in Canada on Sportsnet and TVA Sports (french language). ESPN+ will have the game streaming in the United States.

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens picks

Moneyline odds

Maple Leafs: -260

Canadiens: +220

This feels like a game that Toronto is going to try to make a statement in. They are the team of stars and have advantages at every position. I expect Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and the rest of the Maple Leafs top stars are going to be buzzing and looking to send an early message. Montreal will have better days, and some days where its young talent shines, but Wednesday might not be one of those.

Pick: Toronto

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6.5

Toronto is going with a new goalie platoon in 2022-23 with Matt Murray leading the way. Murray was part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was more the beneficiary of elite defense and puck management than being a great goalie. Toronto is a good situation for him, but he will let a few in the net. Luckily Toronto should put at least four by Canadiens goalie Jake Allen and add a fifth on an empty net.

Pick: Over 6.5 (-135)