Picks, predictions for Canucks vs. Oilers on Wednesday

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers open the 2022-23 NHL season on Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Alberta at 10 p.m. ET. We’re going to take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Canucks vs. Oilers picks

Moneyline odds

VAN: +165

EDM: -195

The Canucks lost a ton of close games to the Oilers last season. Both teams are bringing back about the same rosters, though Edmonton now has a legit goaltender in Jack Campbell. There isn’t a ton of value in the ML for the Oilers. So with that, we’d probably look at the Canucks at +165. If you want another line, Vancouver +1.5 on the puck line is -155. It’s not the best, but it’s the safest.

Pick: Canucks +1.5 (-155)

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6.5

Vancouver G Thatcher Demko played well against the Oilers last season and each of the four games went under 5.5 goals. Campbell is added to the equation, which you would think helps Edmonton prevent more goals. Everything from last season and heading into this season suggests the under is the move here. There’s split action on the over and under on DKSB. Most of the money and bets are on the Oilers at -1.5 and on the moneyline. There’s a heavy amount of bets on EDM ML but over 40% of the handle is on Canucks ML. The public seems to think the Oilers win easily and by multiple goals. You’d think that ups the scoring.

There’s plenty of fire power on each side with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, Vasily Podkolzin, J.T. Miller. Okay, we’re getting exhausted here. This is a tough line to figure out. It may be a spot to in-game bet depending how play looks in the first few minutes. If we have to take a side, give me the over. It’s the opener.

Pick: Over 6.5 (-105)