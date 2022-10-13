 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Picks, predictions for Stars vs. Predators on Thursday

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and give our picks for Dallas vs. Nashville in the 2022-23 NHL season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars in action against the Calgary Flames during Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Flames defeated the Stars 3-1. Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators face off on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. We’re going over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and making some picks.

Stars vs. Predators picks

Moneyline odds

DAL: +110
NSH: -130

The Preds are already 2-0-0 on the season after playing over the weekend against the San Jose Sharks. Nashville has a bit of an advantage having played a few games and gotten their legs back under them. That was also against the Sharks. They’re bad. The Stars should be a tougher test at home. Dallas has a deep forward group and is tough to play against. If Jake Oettinger looks anything like that series vs. the Flames in the first round of last year’s playoffs, then the Preds are in trouble. I’d rather take the juice tonight.

Pick: Stars +110

Goal Total

Over/Under: 5.5

The over/under totals are starting the season off low. We saw that last year and then scoring picked up dramatically, forcing books to move lines to 7 and 7.5 goals at times. This game should be tight, however. Oettinger is on one side and Juuse Saros on the other. Two of the better goalies in the NHL. Both teams have strong blue lines and shutdown forwards. We’ll lean on the under but it also may be worth an in-game look rather than taking the line as is.

Pick: Under 5.5 (-105)

