Picks, predictions for Avalanche vs. Flames on Thursday

The Colorado Avalanche head to Canada to take on the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. We’re going to look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for the game.

Avalanche vs. Flames picks

Moneyline odds

COL: +100

CGY: -120

How many times this season are we going to get the Avalanche as underdogs? I should end this section there and just throw the pick in. Colorado dominated the Blackhawks in the home opener on Wednesday night. Pavel Francouz will likely be in net on the second of a back-to-back. The Avs really didn’t miss a beat from last season’s Cup run. Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen combined for four goals. The Avs barely needed Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon. On the flip side, the Flames have a very different look with no Matt Tkachuk or Johnny Gaudreau. It could result in a slow start to the season. Lines need time to mesh and all that. Let’s ride the defending champs on some pretty rare juice.

Pick: Avs +100

Goal Total

Over/Under: 6

The Avalanche game last night had seven goals scored total and five from Colorado. The Avs shouldn’t have any issue scoring, though the Flames were one of the top defensive teams in the NHL last season. Jacob Markstrom was among the top goalies and led the NHL in shutouts. In three games last season, the Avs and Flames went under twice and over once. Who was in net the game it went over? Francouz. I think we see a more wide-open game with the Avs traveling on the second of the B2B and the Flames playing their first regular season game in 2022-23.

Pick: Over 6 (-120)