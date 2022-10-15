Best bets for NHL slate on Saturday, Oct. 15

We’ve got our first loaded Saturday NHL slate of the season with 14 games on the schedule. Here we’re going to go over our top picks for the slate, including moneyline bets and player props on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NHL picks for October 15

Red Wings ML (+140) at Devils

I’m going to pick on my Devils until they show me something. Sure, it’s only been one game. But the Devils showed the same ineptitude in the season opener on the road vs. the Flyers. There are major issues in goal, though we’ll see if Vitek Vanecek can fix those if he starts. Jack Hughes only had one SOG in the 5-2 loss to Philly on Thursday. Nico Hischier was out due to injury. The Devils’ defense continues to look pedestrian.

On the other side, the Red Wings shut out the Habs 3-0 in their season opener. Ville Husso was great in net coming over from the Blues. The Red Wings have easily the best young core in the NHL with Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Lucas Raymond, Michael Rasmussen and Moritz Seider. Detroit’s third line of Elmer Soderblom, Rasmussen and Oskar Sundqvist combined for two goals and four assists in the win. That line has an insane amount of size, which should give New Jersey fits.

I think the books will eventually adjust to the Red Wings being a good hockey team. This line suggests the adjustment wasn’t made after Game 1.

David Pastrnak O1.5 points (+155)

Did you watch the Coyotes-Penguins game on Thursday night? Pittsburgh basically scored at will in a 6-2 victory. There were six skaters who recorded at least two points for the Penguins in the win. So we’re going to continue to pick on the Coyotes.

Pastrnak is the Bruins’ best goal scorer and C David Krejci looked great in the opening win over the Capitals. Pastrnak had one goal and three assists against Washington and now his point total is juiced to +155 at over 1.5? How does this make any sense? There’s a good chance the Bruins’ score at least 5-6 goals against Arizona. If that happens, the chances are great Pastrnak is involved in 2-3 of them. If you aren’t convinced of this, Taylor Hall at over 0.5 points is -135 on DKSB.

Note: There’s a TON of value on the Bruins’ player props against the Coyotes. Look at points, power-play points, SOG, everything.

Vladimir Tarasenko O2.5 SOG (-150)

Shots on goal parlays are fun. I’m going to try and do a few big parlays per week. Tarasenko is a pretty safe line on Saturday night vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. The St. Louis Blues are playing their season opener at home. Tarasenko averaged just over 3.0 SOG per game last season. The Jackets are allowing 41 shots per game through two contests. With the line at -150 we could see if flip to O3.5 at a juiced number. If it stays at -2.5 and -150, it’s a good prop to throw into a parlay. Part of me wants to go with Jordan Kyrou (O2.5, -105) or Pavel Buchnevich (O2.5, +145). Buchnevich feels like a good bet.