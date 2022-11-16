NHL picks, predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 16

We’re to the middle of the week in the NHL and there are three games on the slate for Wednesday, Nov. 16. Last night, there were five games decided by one goal. The New Jersey Devils defeated the Montreal Canadiens to extend their win streak to 10 games. The San Jose Sharks upset the Vegas Golden Knights on the road. Plus, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Matt Murray picked up a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We’re going to take a look at some lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday night and make a few picks.

NHL picks, Nov. 16

Senators -1.5 (+155) vs. Sabres

Let’s face it, neither team is playing particularly well. The Sens have lost eight of their past nine games. Buffalo is coming off a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks at home, their sixth straight. The Sabres beat the Sens to open the season 4-1. Eric Comrie should be in net for Buffalo. He’s allowed at least three goals in all but one start (10 appearances) this season. Four of the Sens’ five wins this season have come at home. Buffalo is on the second of a back-to-back. Six of the Sabres’ past eight losses have come by two or more goals. The Senators are -170 on the ML, which feels gross. If Ottawa gets to Buffalo early, this could get out of hand. If it’s back and forth, an empty-net goal could be what gets us there.

Blues ML (-165) vs. Blackhawks

St. Louis is very hot right now after struggling on an eight-game losing streak. The Blues have ripped off three wins in a row, the past two against the Golden Knights and Avalanche. Somehow the Blues have slightly worse odds on the ML compared to the Sens vs. the Sabres. The Blackhawks can’t score and have lost seven of their past nine games. Two of those losses in the past week have been via shutout. St. Louis is getting healthy with Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad back. Blues -1.5 at +160 is also in consideration.

Kings vs. Oilers O6.5 goals (-130)

This game is going to be a track meet. The Kings just got lit up on the road against the Flames for six goals. They also scored four in that loss. The Oilers are allowing over 4.00 goals per game over their past seven. If Jack Campbell is in net, even better. He’s got a .873 SV% in 10 games this season. Slight knock on the Oilers offense with Evander Kane out but you still have Connor McDavid and Leon Drasaitl, the top-2 scorers in the NHL. The Kings have enough youth and speed to give Edmonton issues on defense. Also, the Kings penalty kill has been bad and the Oilers boast one of the better power plays in the League.