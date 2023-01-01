Odds to win 2023 Winter Classic Penguins vs. Bruins

The Pittsburgh Penguins head to Beantown to take on the Boston Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park at 2 p.m. ET on Monday. The Bruins are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Sabres over the weekend but remain the top team in the NHL with 60 points (28-4-4). The Penguins have been reeling on a four-game losing streak and have lost five of six since a seven-game winning streak.

Here we’ll go over the odds for the 2023 Winter Classic between the Pens and Bruins.

2023 Winter Classic odds

Puck line

PIT: +1.5 (-190)

BOS: -1.5 (+160)

Over/Under

6 goals

Moneyline

PIT: +135

BOS: -155

Both teams have plenty of experience playing outside, so this should be a pretty cut-and-dry approach to betting the game. The Bruins enter as the better but the Penguins are super streaky. Earlier in the season these two teams played to a 6-5 OT game in which Boston came out on top. Will we see something similar on Monday afternoon? Perhaps.

For one, we’ll have to see what the deal is with D Kris Letang, who missed the last game due to a lower-body injury. If Letang is unable to play, that’s a huge blow for Pittsburgh. On Friday against the Devils in a 4-2 loss, you saw how much the Pens missed Letang on the power play.

Pittsburgh somehow was unable to cash in on nine power-play opportunities. Ty Smith led the Penguins in ice time in his team debut against his former team. Half of his minutes were with the man-advantage, which kind of explains why his ice time was so high. The Penguins will either need to keep scoring against the Bruins or hope Tristan Jarry can stand on his head.

As for the Bruins, they’ve only lost four times in regulation in 36 games, which is pretty remarkable. Linus Ullmark should start and is 20-1-1 on the season with a 1.90 GAA and .938 save percentage, leading the race for the Vezina Trophy. If the season ended today, you’d think David Pastrnak has a good chance at being a Hart Trophy finalist with 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists).

The over feels like a good play looking at the line still at 6.0 goals. We may see that line move a bit and go up to 6.5 but people may be scared a bit by the whole outdoors thing, which shouldn’t play much of a factor. The weather is expected to be fine during the game. It’s actually warm, so that could impact the ice and skating conditions, which could play to either the under or over.

The way the Penguins are playing, Bruins -1.5 at +160 feels decent as well. If it’s a tight game the Bruins could get there on an empty-net goal. If it’s the other way, you’d think Boston is running away with it at home.