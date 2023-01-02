Picks, prediction for 2023 Winter Classic between Penguins-Bruins

The 2023 Winter Classic will take place at 2 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, MA, between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. Here we’ll go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

2023 Winter Classic picks

Moneyline: PIT +155, BOS -180

The line has moved a bit in favor of Pittsburgh. Most of the moneyline bets are coming in on the Bruins but that is also moving if we look at the betting splits. The Penguins have lost four in a row and aren’t playing well lately. They’re also super streaky and should get up for this game. Kris Letang isn’t expected to play, so it still feels like a good spot to get on the Bruins.

Note: The moneyline literally moved while I was writing this. Bruins -1.5 at +140 is my play. No Letang. Home game. Pens sort of reeling lately.

Pick: Bruins -165

Over/Under: 6 goals

This feels like a good value and it’s a bit surprising the line hasn’t moved to 6.5 goals. The last time these two teams played it was a 6-5 OT game. At one point, the Penguins were leading 5-2 and blew that lead, eventually losing in overtime. We’ve got the same goalie matchup and Letang wasn’t even healthy for that game. The weather conditions should be fine in Boston but the weather is warm, which could impact ice conditions. Skating could be tougher than usual, which could either stunt offense or make for sloppy defense. We’ve seen more outside games recently that were high scoring; the past three Winter Classic have had at least six total goals. I think worst case we get a push.

Pick: Over 6 goals (-115)