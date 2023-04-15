Best bets, picks for 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway on Monday, April 17 with the first round. The Colorado Avalanche are the defending champions and will look to get back-to-back titles with a different look. On the other side, you have the historic Boston Bruins, setting the record for points in a season with 135. Are the two sides on a collision course to the Cup? Here we’re going to look at some futures odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some bets for Stanley Cup champion.

2023 NHL Playoff Predictions: Stanley Cup futures

Boston Bruins +330

If you wanna roll chalk, history isn’t on your side. This is also a different Bruins team. They dominated pretty much everyone all season in the toughest conference and arguably toughest division. Boston is crazy deep, particularly on defense with Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo and Dmitry Orlov. The team is just big and scary with players who can break the game open (David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand). The Bruins are going to roll at you and stifle you all at once. If you wanna go chalk, this year isn’t a bad one to do so.

The West is wide open and I think the Oilers are the best team in the conference, plus the hottest. Edmonton has won nine in a row going into the playoffs and have the best player on the planet. Connor McDavid just had the best season by a player in nearly 30 years. He got the team to the West Final last season with Mike Smith in net and no depth at forward or defense. This team is built to last. McDavid can easily carry them to the Cup Final and from there, it’s only a matter of the best hockey player on Earth taking over and winning his first ship.

I’ll mention Vegas at +1400 because when was the last time the No. 1 overall seed in a conference was this low on the board? Anyway, Dallas I think gets to the West Final vs. Edmonton. The Stars have a deep forward group, elite scoring from Jason Robertson and great goaltending in Jake Oettinger. Dallas can kill penalties, which will be big in the postseason. The Stars also have a veteran riddled roster with Joe Pavelski, Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Ryan Suter. There’s a lot of leadership and grit there. It’ll be a tough road but I can see the Stars getting back to the Cup; remember they lost not too long ago to the Bolts in the Final.