Picks, predictions for Stars vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of 2023 Western Conference Final

ESPN and ESPN+ will air Friday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 in the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below, we’ll make some quick picks on the moneyline and O/U for this matchup. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1

Moneyline Odds

Stars: +105

Golden Knights: -125

Dallas swept all three games from Vegas during the regular season and that’s something it can hang its hat on in preparation for this season. However, two of those victories were virtual coin flips as they came in shootouts. The Golden Knights are slightly more rested than the Stars after they had to go the full seven in their previous series and I’m inclined to bank on Vegas taking Game 1 at home.

Pick: Golden Knights -125

Over/Under

Goal total: Over 5.5 (-110), Under 5.5 (-110)

This is a matchup of two under-friendly teams and that was reflective with the final scores of their three regular season matchups. I’d expect a tight, low-scoring matchup right out the gate as both squads get a feel for each other to open the series.

Pick: Under 5.5 (-110)