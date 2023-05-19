Best player prop bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1 of 2023 Western Conference Final

The Western Conference Finals in the 2023 NHL Playoffs will begin on Friday, May 19. The Dallas Stars begin the series on the road taking on the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the game will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

While there will only be one hockey game on Friday, that doesn’t mean you have limited options for bets to make at DraftKings Sportsbook. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1 player prop bets

Roope Hintz over 2.5 shots on goal (-155)

Hintz has been the focal point of the Dallas offense during the playoffs. During their 13-game stretch, he leads the team in goals (nine), points (19) and shots on goal (40). Outside of Game 3 in the first round against the Minnesota Wild, he has at least two shots on goal in every playoff game this season. Hintz has at least three shots on goal in four of his last six playoff games.

Jack Eichel over 0.5 points (-220)

Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points this postseason with 14, eight assists with six goals. Eichel has upside to log at least one point in Game 1 due to his nearly 20 minutes of average ice time and how frequently he puts the puck on net (39 shots this postseason). He has at least one point in back-to-back games and five of his last seven games.