Picks, predictions for Stars vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 of 2023 Western Conference Final

ABC and ESPN+ will air Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 in the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 3:00 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below, we’ll make some quick picks on the moneyline and O/U for this matchup. Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2

Moneyline Odds

DAL: +105

VGK: -125

The Stars have lost in overtime in each of the first three Game 1s in this postseason. After that, they’ve gone on to win Game 2 and then each of those series against the Wild and Kraken. The big thing to note is home ice in both of those series compared to playing on the road vs. Vegas. This still feels like a bounce-back spot for the Stars.

This game was even most of the way and OT generally is a toss-up. Dallas got contributions from its best players and Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin continued to look good. There aren’t many injuries in this series but one that could be impactful is Stars D Jani Hakanpaa. He’s a game-time decision and would be a big boost on the blue line for Dallas. His size takes away a lot of space for Vegas. I like Dallas but if Hakanpaa is in the lineup, maybe we look at the puck line even.

Pick: Stars +105

Over/Under

Goal total: Over 5.5 -110, Under 5.5 -110

Game 1 went over this goal total with seven after overtime. We’ve been waiting for Oettinger to show up and steal a game. Is Sunday afternoon the spot? I don’t really think so. If Hakanpaa comes back, that’s a win for Dallas defensively. We did make it through 40:00 in Game 1 with just a few goals before the floodgates opened in the third period. We didn’t see many penalties, so that could take away additional scoring opportunities again. The Golden Knights were also able to kill both Stars’ power plays. My lean in the afternoon window is players will be sluggish. Hockey aside, they are in Las Vegas on a Saturday with an afternoon start. More players than you think were out last night. Let’s ride the under.

Pick: Under 5.5 goals -110